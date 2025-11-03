Son e Muller protagonisti, LAFC e Vancouver in semifinale: il quadro dei playoff di MLS

Tre squadre hanno già staccato il pass per le semifinali di Conference dei playoff di MLS. Sono Vancouver, Los Angeles FC e Philadelphia, mentre Inter Miami dovrà giocare la decisiva "bella" contro Nashville.

Gara 1



Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire 2-2 (6-5 d.c.r.)

(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC 0-1

(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew 1-0

(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC 3-1

Western Conference

(1) San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers 2-1

(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders 0-0 (4-3 d.c.r.)

(2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas 3-0

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC 2-1

Gara 2

Eastern Conference

Chicago - Philadelphia 0-3

New York City - Charlotte 0-0 (6-7 d.c.r.)

Nashville - Inter Miami 2-1

Columbus - Cincinnati 4-0

Western Conference

Portland - San Diego 2-2 (5-4 d.c.r.)

Dallas - Vancouver 1-1 (3-5 d.c.r.)

Austin - Los Angeles FC 1-4

Seattle - Minnesota

Semifinali

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Union - Vincente Charlotte/NY City

Vincente Inter Miami/Nashville - Vincente Cincinnati/Columbus

Western Conference

Vancouver - Los Angeles FC

Vincente San Diego/Portland - Vincente Minnesota/Seattle