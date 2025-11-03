Son e Muller protagonisti, LAFC e Vancouver in semifinale: il quadro dei playoff di MLS
Tre squadre hanno già staccato il pass per le semifinali di Conference dei playoff di MLS. Sono Vancouver, Los Angeles FC e Philadelphia, mentre Inter Miami dovrà giocare la decisiva "bella" contro Nashville.
Gara 1
Eastern Conference
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire 2-2 (6-5 d.c.r.)
(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC 0-1
(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew 1-0
(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC 3-1
Western Conference
(1) San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers 2-1
(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders 0-0 (4-3 d.c.r.)
(2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas 3-0
(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC 2-1
Gara 2
Eastern Conference
Chicago - Philadelphia 0-3
New York City - Charlotte 0-0 (6-7 d.c.r.)
Nashville - Inter Miami 2-1
Columbus - Cincinnati 4-0
Western Conference
Portland - San Diego 2-2 (5-4 d.c.r.)
Dallas - Vancouver 1-1 (3-5 d.c.r.)
Austin - Los Angeles FC 1-4
Seattle - Minnesota
Semifinali
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia Union - Vincente Charlotte/NY City
Vincente Inter Miami/Nashville - Vincente Cincinnati/Columbus
Western Conference
Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
Vincente San Diego/Portland - Vincente Minnesota/Seattle
