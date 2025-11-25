Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Fabregas, manita al Toro. La Provincia di Como esulta: "Vittoria che vale l'Europa"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 07:53Rassegna stampa
Stefano Bertocchi

Il Como dà spettacolo e schiaccia il Torino in trasferta con un 5-1 senza storie che vale il sesto posto in classifica. La Provincia di Como dedica oggi il centro della sua prima pagina alla convincente vittoria della squadra di Fabregas, trascinata della reti di Addai (doppietta), Ramon, Nico Paz e Baturina, entrato in campo nel finale: "Como, 'manita' al Toro. Vittoria che vale l'Europa - scrive il quotidiano in apertura -. In gol Addai (due), Ramon, Paz e Baturina: raggiunto il sesto posto".

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, martedì 25 novembre
14.00 Chelsea-Barcellona (Youth League) - UEFA.TV
16.00 Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal (Youth League) - UEFA.TV
18.00 Sorrento-Crotone (Coppa Italia Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.45 Ajax-Benfica (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Galatasaray-Union SG (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Ravenna-Arzignano (Coppa Italia Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT
21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Juventus (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Napoli-Qarabag (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Chelsea-Barcellona (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Manchester City-Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Marsiglia-Newcastle (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Slavia Praga-Athletic (Champions League) - SKY SPORT

