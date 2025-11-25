Fabregas, manita al Toro. La Provincia di Como esulta: "Vittoria che vale l'Europa"
Il Como dà spettacolo e schiaccia il Torino in trasferta con un 5-1 senza storie che vale il sesto posto in classifica. La Provincia di Como dedica oggi il centro della sua prima pagina alla convincente vittoria della squadra di Fabregas, trascinata della reti di Addai (doppietta), Ramon, Nico Paz e Baturina, entrato in campo nel finale: "Como, 'manita' al Toro. Vittoria che vale l'Europa - scrive il quotidiano in apertura -. In gol Addai (due), Ramon, Paz e Baturina: raggiunto il sesto posto".
