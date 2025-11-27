Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina

Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Roma, Bologna e FiorentinaTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo la due giorni di Champions League, si torna in campo con Europa League e Conference League. Si parte con la Roma alle 18.45, con i giallorossi che ospitano il Midtjylland, alle 21.00 Bologna-Salisburgo e Fiorentina AEK Atene.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedi 27 novembre

13.30 Italia-Brasile (Finale 3°-4° posto Mondiali Under 17) - RAI SPORT, FIFA+
17.00 Portogallo-Austria (Finale Mondiali Under 17) - RAI SPORT, FIFA+
18.45 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.45 Roma-Midtjylland (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Aston Villa-Young Boys (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Viktoria Plzen-Friburgo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Porto-Nizza (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Bologna-Salisburgo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Fiorentina-AEK (Conference League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nottingham Forest-Malmo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Maccabi Tel Aviv-Lione (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Rangers-Braga (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT

Articoli correlati
Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 27 novembre Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 27 novembre
Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 26 novembre Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 26 novembre
La Roma ritrova Dybala e sfida il Midtjylland, Gasp: "Ci distrae dal Napoli" La Roma ritrova Dybala e sfida il Midtjylland, Gasp: "Ci distrae dal Napoli"
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina... Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina
Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 27 novembre Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 27 novembre
Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta 0-3: il tabellino della gara Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta 0-3: il tabellino della gara
Atletico Madrid-Inter 2-1: il tabellino della gara Atletico Madrid-Inter 2-1: il tabellino della gara
Martina Colombari e l'aiuto di Costacurta: "Mio marito mi ha costretto a farmi curare"... Martina Colombari e l'aiuto di Costacurta: "Mio marito mi ha costretto a farmi curare"
Italia U17, al via il "Torneo dei Gironi": i convocati Italia U17, al via il "Torneo dei Gironi": i convocati
Como, incasso della gara col Sassuolo devoluto a Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile.... Como, incasso della gara col Sassuolo devoluto a Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile. La nota
Il Cagliari esprime cordoglio per la scomparsa di Franco Loriga, figura simbolica... Il Cagliari esprime cordoglio per la scomparsa di Franco Loriga, figura simbolica del calcio sardo
Editoriale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto Immagine box laterale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto Inter, altra beffa. E fa ancora più male. Cinque sconfitte in tre mesi sono troppe e le prestazioni non bastano. Il calcio italiano risponde alle critiche, con tre successi e otto gol. Gravina farà mai mea culpa?
Le più lette
1 Di Canio: "Inter, limiti caratteriali. Chivu vada dai singoli: 'Ma porca tr... te lo devo dire io?'"
2 Julio Cesar: "Perché Chivu ha tolto Zielinski e Bonny? E Lautaro ce l'aveva con lui"
3 Inter, altra beffa. E fa ancora più male. Cinque sconfitte in tre mesi sono troppe e le prestazioni non bastano. Il calcio italiano risponde alle critiche, con tre successi e otto gol. Gravina farà mai mea culpa?
4 Inquietante conferma Inter: anche con l'Atletico buona prova, ma altro ko con una big
5 Inter, Chivu: "Sul corner c'erano i nostri migliori saltatori. Serve più cattiveria, meno bellezza"
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:45A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:05Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Gol e spettacolo in Champions League: Arsenal al comando, Mbappé trascina il Real
Immagine top news n.1 Palladino, debutto da sogno: l'Atalanta si conferma bella in Champions con CDK-Lookman
Immagine top news n.2 Inquietante conferma Inter: anche con l'Atletico buona prova, ma altro ko con una big
Immagine top news n.3 Ranking UEFA per il 5° posto in Champions, Italia sempre terza e ripresa dalla Spagna
Immagine top news n.4 Inter, è tutta un’altra Champions. Doccia fredda, per gli ottavi ci sarà da sudare
Immagine top news n.5 Inter beffata a tempo quasi scaduto: Gimenez al 93', vince 2-1 l'Atletico Madrid
Immagine top news n.6 All'Atalanta vengono i 5 minuti e fa 3 gol: Palladino batte l'Eintracht al debutto in Champions
Immagine top news n.7 Inter, Marotta: "Felici di aver scelto Chivu, sono certo che potrà restare qui a lungo"
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Tutto quel che c'è da sapere sul futuro di Nico Paz. Real, Como o... Una maxi offerta? Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 La mano di Allegri sul futuro del Milan. Così accelera i rinnovi
Immagine news podcast n.2 I big restano e due colpi in entrata. I piani Scudetto della Roma
Immagine news podcast n.3 Non solo derby: come Milan e Inter programmano il mercato di gennaio
Immagine news podcast n.4 Guendouzi e il possibile addio alla Lazio a gennaio: tutti i retroscena
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Zazzaroni: "Juventus, serve tempo a Spalletti. Roma non da Scudetto"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 E' nata col Bodo la Juventus di Spalletti? Il commento degli opinionisti
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Caputi: "Il Napoli deve giocare con intensità. Con la Roma sfida che peserà"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 26 novembre
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Lazio, un altro nome per sostituire Mandas: occhi ancora in Serie B
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Atalanta, Palladino: "Ho chiesto allo spogliatoio di dare un aggettivo, oggi li ho visti tutti"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Inter battuta a Madrid, Toni non fa drammi: "Le cose girano male, ma devono continuare così"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Il preparatore Albarella: "Il problema infortuni riguarda tutti, bisogna imparare a conviverci"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Julio Cesar: "Perché Chivu ha tolto Zielinski e Bonny? E Lautaro ce l'aveva con lui"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Sampdoria, al via la preparazione per la gara salvezza con lo Spezia: il punto sull'infermeria
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Spezia, si ferma Di Serio: lesione al retto femorale. Potrebbe rientrare nel 2026
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Delli Carri analizza la B: "Monza ha la miglior squadra, ma Alvini fa giocare bene il Frosinone"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Bari, per Vivarini pronto un contratto semestrale con opzione. Domani primo allenamento
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Frosinone, si ferma Kone per una lesione muscolare. Infortunio meno grave del previsto
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Bocalon: "Il derby può essere stato la svolta per il Venezia. Yeboah? In B pochi come lui"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Renate, Foschi: "La Coppa Italia ha dimostrato che siamo in fiducia. Torneo a cui teniamo"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Di Carlo: "Il mio Gubbio squadra di agnellini? Iniziamo a portare rispetto ai calciatori"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Coppa Italia Serie C, Ottavi di Finale: festeggia l'Union Brescia. La Sambenedettese va ko
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Il Ravenna ha il suo numero 10. Ha firmato l'ex Cagliari Nicolas Viola
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Latina di rigore, ma con in porta l'esterno offensivo! Porro diventa l'eroe di Coppa Italia
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Coppa Italia Serie C, Ottavi di Finale: dopo 45', Union Brescia avanti sulla Sambenedettese
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Roma-Midtjylland, all'Olimpico arriva la rivelazione danese
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Quote risultato esatto Atletico Madrid Inter
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta, esordio europeo per Palladino
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Italdonne, Giugliano: "Affrontare gli USA è grande opportunità. Vedremo a che punto siamo"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Italdonne, si avvicina gara con gli USA. Le azzurre prendono le misure con l’'Inter&Co Stadium'
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Supercoppa Femminile, Roma-Juventus l'11 gennaio all'Adriatico di Pescara
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Oggi primo allenamento per l'Italia negli USA: Boattin e Cantore hanno raggiunto il gruppo
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Soncin: "Violenze fisiche e verbali sulle donne non tollerabili. Serve un cambio culturale"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 La Ternana Women lancia una nuova campagna social contro la violenza sulle donne
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Totò Schillaci, il campione e l'uomo raccontato dalla figlia Jessica Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Le parole di Gabriele Gravina sono quello che ci meritiamo…