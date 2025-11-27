Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina
Dopo la due giorni di Champions League, si torna in campo con Europa League e Conference League. Si parte con la Roma alle 18.45, con i giallorossi che ospitano il Midtjylland, alle 21.00 Bologna-Salisburgo e Fiorentina AEK Atene.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedi 27 novembre
13.30 Italia-Brasile (Finale 3°-4° posto Mondiali Under 17) - RAI SPORT, FIFA+
17.00 Portogallo-Austria (Finale Mondiali Under 17) - RAI SPORT, FIFA+
18.45 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.45 Roma-Midtjylland (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Aston Villa-Young Boys (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Viktoria Plzen-Friburgo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
18.45 Porto-Nizza (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Bologna-Salisburgo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Fiorentina-AEK (Conference League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nottingham Forest-Malmo (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Maccabi Tel Aviv-Lione (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Rangers-Braga (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT
