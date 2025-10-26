Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Lazio e Juventus

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per l'ottava giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Torino-Genoa, alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Roma ed Hellas Verona-Cagliari. Alle 18.00 Fiorentina-Bologna, stasera alle 20.45 Lazio-Juventus.

In campo anche la Serie B, la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 26 ottobre.

12.30 Torino-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Trapani-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

13.30 Anversa-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Maiorca-Levante (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Catania-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Ascoli-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Trento-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cosenza-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Bra-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Verona-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Padova-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Aston Villa-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

15.00 Arsenal-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

15.00 Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Wolverhampton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Real Madrid-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN, ITALIA 1

17.15 Bari-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Everton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

17.30 Stoccarda-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX

17.30 Pianese-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

17.30 Giana Erminio-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Monopoli-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Sorrento-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pro Patria-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Fiorentina-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.30 Osasuna-Celta (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Tondela-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

20.30 Salernitana-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.45 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

20.45 Lione-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA

21.00 Rayo Vallecano-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN