Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Lazio e Juventus

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Lazio e JuventusTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per l'ottava giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Torino-Genoa, alle 15.00 Sassuolo-Roma ed Hellas Verona-Cagliari. Alle 18.00 Fiorentina-Bologna, stasera alle 20.45 Lazio-Juventus.

In campo anche la Serie B, la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 26 ottobre.

12.30 Torino-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
12.30 Trapani-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
13.30 Anversa-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
14.00 Maiorca-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Catania-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Ascoli-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trento-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cosenza-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Bra-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pro Vercelli-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Verona-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Padova-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Aston Villa-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
15.00 Arsenal-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
15.00 Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Wolverhampton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.15 Real Madrid-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN, ITALIA 1
17.15 Bari-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Everton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
17.30 Stoccarda-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
17.30 Pianese-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
17.30 Giana Erminio-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Monopoli-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Sorrento-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Patria-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Fiorentina-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.30 Osasuna-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Tondela-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
20.30 Salernitana-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.45 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Lione-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA
21.00 Rayo Vallecano-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

Articoli correlati
"Romane all'assalto. Gasp per la vetta, Lazio-Juve accende l'Olimpico": il Tempo... "Romane all'assalto. Gasp per la vetta, Lazio-Juve accende l'Olimpico": il Tempo in prima pagina
Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Gasp ancora con Dovbyk, c'è Vlahovic Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Gasp ancora con Dovbyk, c'è Vlahovic
Indisponibili e squalificati della Serie A: chi salta l'8^ giornata di campionato... Indisponibili e squalificati della Serie A: chi salta l'8^ giornata di campionato
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Morte Raffaello Paloscia: il cordoglio di amici e colleghi Morte Raffaello Paloscia: il cordoglio di amici e colleghi
Napoli-Inter 3-1: Il risultato ha scosso classifica e moviole, dal Vesuvio a Lissone... Napoli-Inter 3-1: Il risultato ha scosso classifica e moviole, dal Vesuvio a Lissone
Davide Torchia: "Tutta la Juve è con Tudor" Davide Torchia: "Tutta la Juve è con Tudor"
Lite Conte-Lautaro figlia di retaggi del passato nerazzurro del tecnico Lite Conte-Lautaro figlia di retaggi del passato nerazzurro del tecnico
Juventus, Tudor lancia David e Vlahovic per la gara con la Lazio Juventus, Tudor lancia David e Vlahovic per la gara con la Lazio
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Lazio e Juventus Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match fra Lazio e Juventus
Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 26 ottobre Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 26 ottobre
Cremonese-Atalanta 1-1: il tabellino della gara Cremonese-Atalanta 1-1: il tabellino della gara
Editoriale di Luca Calamai Immagine box laterale di Luca Calamai Basta rigorini. Perché l’ordine del designatore è ignorato dagli arbitri? Napoli vittoria scacciacrisi ma non c’è un’ammazza torneo. Milan, non è una marcia da scudetto. Tudor e Pioli, alta tensione
Le più lette
1 Lazio-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Sarri perde altri due titolari, Kalulu confermato a destra
2 Fiorentina-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: tornano Kean e Gosens, Lucumi verso la riconferma
3 Torino-Genoa, le probabili formazioni: Baroni conferma Simeone e Adams in attacco
4 Sassuolo-Roma, le probabili formazioni: Gasperini recupera Kone, tocca ancora a Dovbyk
5 Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Gasp ancora con Dovbyk, c'è Vlahovic
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Guelfi e Ghibellini 11:05Guelfi e Ghibellini
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.
Repliche 13:00Repliche
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Gasp ancora con Dovbyk, c'è Vlahovic
Immagine top news n.1 Altre 10 squadre di Serie A in campo: le probabili formazioni e la classifica aggiornata
Immagine top news n.2 Sarri sfida il passato in piena emergenza, Tudor sceglie Vlahovic: la vigilia di Lazio-Juve
Immagine top news n.3 Il Napoli si ritrova contro l'Inter, ma perde De Bruyne. Conte, nervi tesi con Lautaro e... Marotta
Immagine top news n.4 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: l'Atalanta aggancia la Juve, Cremonese un punto sotto
Immagine top news n.5 Conte risponde a Marotta: "Ha parlato di rigorino? Loro mandano i dirigenti, qui vengo io"
Immagine top news n.6 Inter, Marotta duro: "Rocchi ha detto basta rigorini, chiediamo chiarezza una volta per tutte"
Immagine top news n.7 Napoli-Inter 3-1, le pagelle: Neres si scopre 9, Anguissa ancora MVP. Lautaro nervoso
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Prime crepe tra Conte e il Napoli? Cosa nascondono le parole del tecnico Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Chapeau Milan. Furlani e Tare hanno fatto la scelta perfetta per il nuovo ciclo
Immagine news podcast n.2 Perché Zirkzee è quello di cui Gasperini e la Roma hanno bisogno
Immagine news podcast n.3 Tudor ha fatto all-in sul futuro. Ora lui e i giocatori dimostrino di essere da Juve
Immagine news podcast n.4 Tutti davano la Cremonese già per spacciata. Il primo capolavoro di Nicola
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Lamazza: "Tesser come tecnico non si discute, ma a Trieste la situazione è complicata"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Incocciati: "Napoli, curioso della reazione del gruppo nella sfida con l'Inter"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Roma, il parere degli ospiti sulla querelle Dybala-Gasperini
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Fiorentina, al Franchi arriva il Bologna: Pioli studia le mosse per uscire dalla crisi. Due ballottaggi
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Gasp ancora con Dovbyk, c'è Vlahovic
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Indisponibili e squalificati della Serie A: chi salta l'8^ giornata di campionato
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Juric, le parole di Carnesecchi e un'Atalanta da risollevare (tutti insieme)
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Torino, entusiasmo ritrovato: “Ora cavalchiamolo contro il Genoa”. In porta c’è Paleari
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Roma, col Sassuolo per tornare primi in classifica. E Gasp bacchetta Ferguson
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Serie B, Bari-Mantova: sfida tra due squadre a caccia di rilancio
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Serie B, Padova-Juve Stabia: le vespe provano a isolarsi dai problemi esterni
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Pescara, Letizia: "Ci abbassiamo troppo dopo il vantaggio, peccato per i due punti persi"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Avellino, Aiello: "Risultato pesante, ma niente allarmismi. Gli obiettivi sono invariati"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Venezia, Stroppa amareggiato: "Abbiamo commesso troppi errori, c'è da lavorare"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Catanzaro-Palermo 1-0, le pagelle: Cissè straripante, Ranocchia è impalpabile
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Atalanta, Bocchetti dopo il 6-2 al Picerno: "Reazione da squadra vera, nella ripresa dominio totale"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 DG Picerno durissimo dopo il 6.2 con l’Atalanta U23: "In tanti fuori rosa fino a giugno"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C, il Forlì riprende il Pineto allo scadere: Giovannini risponde a Bruzzaniti
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Benevento, Auteri: "Catania? Gara stimolante ma non decisiva. Faremo una grande prestazione"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Ascoli-Samb, Tomei torna in panchina: "Derby speciale, serviranno lucidità e principi di gioco"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Latina, Bruno: "Entriamo nel clou della stagione: servono ambizione e attenzione"
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Italia, finisce 1-1 l'amichevole col Giappone. Soncin: "Tante ragazze alla prima esperienza"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Da Schatzer e Galli fino a Cherubini e Sciabica. La carica dei talenti della Serie A Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Italia Femminile, Greggi: "Sfide come quella al Giappone ci servono per crescere"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Italia Femminile, Soncin: "Esclusione Giacinti dal raduno? Ha avuto le sue spiegazioni"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Galli meglio di Giugliano: è la miglior marcatrice azzurra in un Mondiale Under 17
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Bonansea: "La nuova Champions aiuta a crescere. FVS? Se usato bene è d'aiuto a tutte"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.163 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Francesco Flachi, dalla gloria all'Inferno (e ritorno) Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 La visione di Ratcliffe è corretta? Un allenatore va giudicato su più anni?