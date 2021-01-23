Oggi in TV, Serie A: in campo Milan e Inter
11.00 Lazio-Milan (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Roma-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Inter-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
14.00 Ascoli-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Cosenza-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Frosinone-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Reggiana-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
14.00 Venezia-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Huesca-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Roma-Spezia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.30 Leverkusen-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Salernitana-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Siviglia-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
17.00 Lens-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
18.00 Milan-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Udinese-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Cheltenham-Manchester City (FA Cup) - DAZN
18.30 Hertha-Werder (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Real Sociedad-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Guingamp-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
18.30 St. Johnstone-Hibernian (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
20.45 Fiorentina-Crotone (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Alaves-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Monaco-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Aston Villa-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Lanus-Defensa y Justicia (Copa Sudamericana) - DAZN
