City, 3 sberle al Liverpool: Guardiola secondo in Premier a -4 dall'Arsenal
Mamardashvili para il rigore a Haaland, ma nulla può sulla respinta di testa vincente del norvegese, poi gol annullato a Van Dijk, raddoppio di Nico Gonzalez e il super tris di Doku: il Manchester City stende il Liverpool con un sonoro 3-0.
La squadra di Pep Guardiola con questo risultato si porta così a quota 22 punti, al secondo posto in solitaria in Premier League ed a sole 4 lunghezze dall'Arsenal, che ieri ha frenato contro il Sunderland (2-2). Il Liverpool dopo essersi rialzato con le vittorie contro Aston Villa (in campionato) e Real Madrid (in Champions), torna dunque a leccarsi le ferite.
Il risultato
Manchester City-Liverpool 3-1
29' Haaland, 45+3' Nico Gonzalez, 63' Doku
PROGRAMMA 11^ GIORNATA
Sabato 8 novembre
Tottenham-Manchester United 2-2
Everton-Fulham 2-0
West Ham-Burnley 3-2
Sunderland-Arsenal 2-2
Chelsea-Wolverhampton 3-0
Domenica 9 novembre
Aston Villa-Bournemouth 4-0
Brentford-Newcastle 3-1
Crystal Palace-Brighton 0-0
Nottingham Forest-Leeds 3-1
Manchester City-Liverpool 3-1
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 26 punti
2. Manchester City 22
3. Chelsea 20
4. Sunderland 19
5. Tottenham 18
6. Liverpool 18
7. Aston Villa 18
8. Manchester United 18
9. Bournemouth 18
10. Crystal Palace 17
11. Brighton 16
12. Brentford 16
13. Everton 15
14. Newcastle 12
15. Fulham 11
16. Leeds 11
17. Burnley 10
18. West Ham 10
19. Nottingham Forest 9
20. Wolverhampton