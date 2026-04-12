De Zerbi, esordio con ko nel Tottenham. Aston Villa frenato, Palace ok al 94'
Esordio con sconfitta per Roberto De Zerbi sulla panchina del Tottenham, che perde 1-0 contro il Sunderland. Frena anche l'Aston Villa prima del ritorno con il Bologna in Europa League: 1-1 contro il Nottingham Forest. La rivale della Fiorentina in Confrerence, il Crystal Palace, vince invece in rimonta, con la rete decisiva al 94' di Mateta (doppietta).
I risultati del pomeriggio:
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1
43' Osula (N), 80' e 90+4' Mateta (CP)
Sunderland-Tottenham 1-0
61' Mukiele
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1
23' Murillo aut. (AV), 38' Neco Williams (NF)
La 32a giornata
Venerdì 10 aprile
West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0
Sabato 11 aprile
Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2
Brentford - Everton 2-2
Burnley - Brighton 0-2
Liverpool - Fulham 2-0
Domenica 12 aprile
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0
Chelsea - Manchester City
Lunedì 13 aprile
Manchester United - Leeds
La classifica
Arsenal 70
Manchester City 61
Manchester Utd 55
Aston Villa 55
Liverpool 52
Chelsea 48
Brentford 47
Everton 47
Brighton 46
Sunderland 46
Bournemouth 45
Fulham 44
Newcastle 42
Crystal Palace 42
Leeds 33
Nottingham 33
West Ham 32
Tottenham 30
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17