De Zerbi, esordio con ko nel Tottenham. Aston Villa frenato, Palace ok al 94'

Esordio con sconfitta per Roberto De Zerbi sulla panchina del Tottenham, che perde 1-0 contro il Sunderland. Frena anche l'Aston Villa prima del ritorno con il Bologna in Europa League: 1-1 contro il Nottingham Forest. La rivale della Fiorentina in Confrerence, il Crystal Palace, vince invece in rimonta, con la rete decisiva al 94' di Mateta (doppietta).

I risultati del pomeriggio:

Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1

43' Osula (N), 80' e 90+4' Mateta (CP)

Sunderland-Tottenham 1-0

61' Mukiele

Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1

23' Murillo aut. (AV), 38' Neco Williams (NF)

La 32a giornata

Venerdì 10 aprile

West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0

Sabato 11 aprile

Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2

Brentford - Everton 2-2

Burnley - Brighton 0-2

Liverpool - Fulham 2-0

Domenica 12 aprile

Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1

Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1

Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0

Chelsea - Manchester City

Lunedì 13 aprile

Manchester United - Leeds

La classifica

Arsenal 70

Manchester City 61

Manchester Utd 55

Aston Villa 55

Liverpool 52

Chelsea 48

Brentford 47

Everton 47

Brighton 46

Sunderland 46

Bournemouth 45

Fulham 44

Newcastle 42

Crystal Palace 42

Leeds 33

Nottingham 33

West Ham 32

Tottenham 30

Burnley 20

Wolverhampton 17