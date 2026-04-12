In Premier League c'è Chelsea-Manchester City: le formazioni ufficiali, torna Donnarumma
Sfida d'alta quota in Premier League inglese: sta per iniziare Chelsea-Manchester City. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali della sfida. Guardiola si affida ad Haaland, Rosenior a Joao Pedro. Gianluigi Donnarumma torna titolare dopo aver lasciato spazio in coppa a James Trafford.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Chelsea-Manchester City
Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Joao Pedro.
A disposizione: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap. Allenatore: Liam Rosenior.
Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.
A disposizione: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Gonzalez, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden. Allenatore: Pep Guardiola.
La 32a giornata
Venerdì 10 aprile
West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0
Sabato 11 aprile
Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2
Brentford - Everton 2-2
Burnley - Brighton 0-2
Liverpool - Fulham 2-0
Domenica 12 aprile
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0
Chelsea - Manchester City
Lunedì 13 aprile
Manchester United - Leeds
La classifica
Arsenal 70
Manchester City 61
Manchester Utd 55
Aston Villa 55
Liverpool 52
Chelsea 48
Brentford 47
Everton 47
Brighton 46
Sunderland 46
Bournemouth 45
Fulham 44
Newcastle 42
Crystal Palace 42
Leeds 33
Nottingham 33
West Ham 32
Tottenham 30
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17