In Premier League c'è Chelsea-Manchester City: le formazioni ufficiali, torna Donnarumma

Sfida d'alta quota in Premier League inglese: sta per iniziare Chelsea-Manchester City. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali della sfida. Guardiola si affida ad Haaland, Rosenior a Joao Pedro. Gianluigi Donnarumma torna titolare dopo aver lasciato spazio in coppa a James Trafford.

Le formazioni ufficiali di Chelsea-Manchester City

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Joao Pedro.

A disposizione: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap. Allenatore: Liam Rosenior.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

A disposizione: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Gonzalez, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden. Allenatore: Pep Guardiola.

La 32a giornata

Venerdì 10 aprile

West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0

Sabato 11 aprile

Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2

Brentford - Everton 2-2

Burnley - Brighton 0-2

Liverpool - Fulham 2-0

Domenica 12 aprile

Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1

Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1

Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0

Chelsea - Manchester City

Lunedì 13 aprile

Manchester United - Leeds

La classifica

Arsenal 70

Manchester City 61

Manchester Utd 55

Aston Villa 55

Liverpool 52

Chelsea 48

Brentford 47

Everton 47

Brighton 46

Sunderland 46

Bournemouth 45

Fulham 44

Newcastle 42

Crystal Palace 42

Leeds 33

Nottingham 33

West Ham 32

Tottenham 30

Burnley 20

Wolverhampton 17