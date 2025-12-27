Milenkovic e Savona vs Reijnders: Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, le formazioni ufficiali

Primo turno al Manchester City, poi starà all'Arsenal ribattere più tardi. Ma Pep Guardiola tra un'ora affronterà il Nottingham Forest fuori casa per cercare di mantenere vivo l'inseguimento sui Gunners in Premier League, in occasione della 18esima giornata. Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali del match al City Ground: i Tricky Trees contano su tre ex della Serie A come Savona (Juventus) e Milenkovic (Fiorentina), in compagnia dell'ex Bologna Nico Dominguez.

Pep Guardiola risponde con un undici titolare da far invidia, Reijnders - dal passato a tinte rossonere - parte al fianco di Nicolas Gonzalez in regia, con Bernardo Silva a chiudere il trio di centrocampo. Foden-Cherki la trequarti tutta qualità a supporto di bomber Haaland. Tra i pali, ovviamente, figura dal primo minuto Gigio Donnarumma.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): John Victor, Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.

A disposizione: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Luiz, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimunedo, Bakwa.

Allenatore: Dyche.

Manchester City (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

A disposizione: Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R. Heskey.

Allenatore: Guardiola.

