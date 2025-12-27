Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Milenkovic e Savona vs Reijnders: Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, le formazioni ufficiali

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Yvonne Alessandro
Oggi alle 12:35Calcio estero
Yvonne Alessandro

Primo turno al Manchester City, poi starà all'Arsenal ribattere più tardi. Ma Pep Guardiola tra un'ora affronterà il Nottingham Forest fuori casa per cercare di mantenere vivo l'inseguimento sui Gunners in Premier League, in occasione della 18esima giornata. Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali del match al City Ground: i Tricky Trees contano su tre ex della Serie A come Savona (Juventus) e Milenkovic (Fiorentina), in compagnia dell'ex Bologna Nico Dominguez.

Pep Guardiola risponde con un undici titolare da far invidia, Reijnders - dal passato a tinte rossonere - parte al fianco di Nicolas Gonzalez in regia, con Bernardo Silva a chiudere il trio di centrocampo. Foden-Cherki la trequarti tutta qualità a supporto di bomber Haaland. Tra i pali, ovviamente, figura dal primo minuto Gigio Donnarumma.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): John Victor, Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.
A disposizione: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Luiz, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimunedo, Bakwa.
Allenatore: Dyche.

Manchester City (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.
A disposizione: Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R. Heskey.
Allenatore: Guardiola.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Manchester United 29*
6. Liverpool 29
7. Sunderland 27
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23*
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in più

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

ASSIST

7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)

