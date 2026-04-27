Premier League, al Man United basta un tempo contro il Brentford. Red devils terzi
Seconda vittoria consecutiva del Manchester United che consolida il terzo posto in classifica. Successo per 2-1 a "Old Trafford" sul Brentford. I red devils chiudojno la pratica già nel primo tempo grazie alle reti di Casemiro e Sesko. Di Jensen a tre minuti dalla fine la rete della bandiera del Brentford.
Premier League, il programma del 34° turno
Martedì 21 aprile
Brighton - Chelsea 3-0
Mercoledì 22 aprile
Bournemouth - Leeds 2-2
Burnley - Manchester City 0-1
Venerdì 24 aprile
Sunderland - Nottingham Forest 0-5
Sabato 25 aprile
Fulham - Aston Villa 1-0
Liverpool - Crystal Palace 3-1
West Ham - Everton 2-1
Wolves - Tottenham 0-1
Arsenal - Newcastle 1-0
Lunedì 27 aprile
Manchester United - Brentford 2-1
Classifica
1. Manchester City 70
2. Arsenal 70
3. Manchester United 61
4. Liverpool 58
5. Aston Villa 58
6. Brighton 50
7. Bournemouth 49
8. Chelsea 48
9. Brentford 48
10. Fulham 48
11. Everton 47
12. Sunderland 46
13. Crystal Palace 43
14. Newcastle 42
15. Leeds 40
16. Nottingham Forest 39
17. West Ham 36
18. Tottenham 34
19. Burnley 20
20. Wolverhampton 17
MARCATORI
24 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
21 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
15 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
PROSSIMO TURNO
Leeds - Burnley (1° maggio, ore 21)
Brentford - West Ham (2 maggio, ore 16)
Newcastle - Brighton (2 maggio, ore 16)
Wolverhampton - Sunderland (2 maggio, ore 16)
Arsenal - Fulham (2 maggio, ore 18.30)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace (3 maggio, ore 15)
Manchester United - Liverpool (3 maggio, ore 16.30)
Aston Villa - Tottenham (3 maggio, ore 20)
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest (4 maggio, ore 16)
Everton - Manchester City (4 maggio, ore 21)