Premier League, Cherki devastante: gol e assist, cade il Nottingham 2-1. E il City vola in vetta
È un enorme bottino quello dei tre punti per il Manchester City oggi. La banda di Guardiola è salita in cima alla Premier League, ai danni dell'Arsenal che però deve ancora scendere in campo contro il Brighton.
La rasoiata dell'ex Milan Reijnders ha aperto le marcature, Hutchinson ha pareggiato i conti, finché la rete del match-winner Cherki (gol e assist in giornata) ha chiuso l'incontro 2-1. I Citizens salgono a quota 40 punti e sono già appollaiati per mettere ansia e pressione ai Gunners, dalla reazione attesa contro i Seagulls in casa.
Il risultato
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
48' Reijnders (M), 54' Hutchinson (N), 83' Cherki (M)
PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA
Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Manchester City 40*
1. Arsenal 39
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Manchester United 29*
6. Liverpool 29
7. Sunderland 27
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23*
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18*
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara in più
MARCATORI
19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)
ASSIST
7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
7 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)