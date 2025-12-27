Premier League, Cherki devastante: gol e assist, cade il Nottingham 2-1. E il City vola in vetta

È un enorme bottino quello dei tre punti per il Manchester City oggi. La banda di Guardiola è salita in cima alla Premier League, ai danni dell'Arsenal che però deve ancora scendere in campo contro il Brighton.

La rasoiata dell'ex Milan Reijnders ha aperto le marcature, Hutchinson ha pareggiato i conti, finché la rete del match-winner Cherki (gol e assist in giornata) ha chiuso l'incontro 2-1. I Citizens salgono a quota 40 punti e sono già appollaiati per mettere ansia e pressione ai Gunners, dalla reazione attesa contro i Seagulls in casa.

Il risultato

Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2

48' Reijnders (M), 54' Hutchinson (N), 83' Cherki (M)

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0

Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2

Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)

Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)

Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Manchester City 40*

1. Arsenal 39

3. Aston Villa 36

4. Chelsea 29

5. Manchester United 29*

6. Liverpool 29

7. Sunderland 27

8. Crystal Palace 26

9. Brighton 24

10. Everton 24

11. Newcastle 23*

12. Brentford 23

13. Fulham 23

14. Tottenham 22

15. Bournemouth 22

16. Leeds 19

17. Nottingham Forest 18*

18. West Ham 13

19. Burnley 11

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in più

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)

7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)

6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

ASSIST

7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)

5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)

4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)

3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)