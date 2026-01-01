Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, il City di Guardiola inizia il 2026 con uno 0-0: tutti i risultati del 19° turno

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Giacomo Iacobellis
ieri alle 23:50
Giacomo Iacobellis

Dopo i due pareggi del pomeriggio, anche le altre due gare valide per il 19° turno di Premier League disputate in serata non hanno regalato grandi emozioni: 0-0 tra Brentford e Tottenham e 0-0 anche tra Sunderland e Manchester City. La truppa di Guardiola resta dunque seconda, a 4 punti dalla vetta occupata dall'Arsenal.

19ª giornata, programma completo
Burnley - Newcastle 1-3
Chelsea - Bournemouth 2-2
Nottingham - Everton 0-2
West Ham - Brighton 2-2
Arsenal - Aston Villa 4-0
Manchester United - Wolverhampton 1-1
Giovedì 1° gennaio
18:30 - Crystal Palace - Fulham 1-1
18:30 - Liverpool - Leeds 0-0
21:00 - Brentford - Tottenham 0-0
21:00 - Sunderland - Manchester City 0-0

La classifica
Arsenal 45 (19 partite giocate)
Manchester City 41 (19)
Aston Villa 39 (19)
Liverpool 33 (19)
Chelsea 30 (19)
Manchester United 30 (19)
Sunderland 29 (19)
Everton 28 (19)
Brentford 27 (19)
Crystal Palace 27 (19)
Fulham 27 (19)
Tottenham 26 (19)
Newcastle 26 (19)
Brighton 25 (19)
Bournemouth 23 (19)
Leeds 21 (19)
Nottingham Forest 18 (19)
West Ham 14 (19)
Burnley 12 (19)
Wolves 3 (19)

