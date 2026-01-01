Il 2026 inizia con la Premier League: quattro gare in programma, in campo Liverpool e City
Il 2026 inizia con la Premier League, quattro le gare in programma quest'oggi valide per la 19ª giornata. Si parte alle 18.30 con Crystal Palace-Fulham e Liverpool-Leeds, poi alle 21.00 Brentford-Tottenham e Sunderland-Manchester City.
19ª giornata, programma completo
Burnley - Newcastle 1-3
Chelsea - Bournemouth 2-2
Nottingham - Everton 0-2
West Ham - Brighton 2-2
Arsenal - Aston Villa 4-0
Manchester United - Wolverhampton 1-1
Giovedì 1° gennaio
18:30 - Crystal Palace - Fulham
18:30 - Liverpool - Leeds
21:00 - Brentford - Tottenham
21:00 - Sunderland - Manchester City
Classifica aggiornata
1. Arsenal 45 punti*
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39*
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 30*
6. Manchester United 30*
7. Sunderland 28
8. Everton 28*
9. Brentford 26
10. Crystal Palace 26
11. Newcastle 26*
12. Fulham 26
13. Tottenham 25
14. Brighton 25*
15. Bournemouth 23*
16. Leeds 20
17. Nottingham Forest 18*
18. West Ham 14*
19. Burnley 12*
20. Wolverhampton 3*
*una gara in più