Sì, lo United si è ritrovato: 3^ vittoria di fila per Amorim, 4-2 al Brighton e aggancio al City
Sì, il Manchester United di Ruben Amorim forse si è davvero ritrovato, finalmente. Vittoria per 3-1 dei Red Devils contro il Brighton: si tratta del terzo successo di fila, dopo un inizio complicato di stagione. Con questa vittoria, c'è anche l'aggancio ai cugini del Manchester City, impegnati però domani contro l'Aston Villa.
Ad indirizzare il match le reti di Cunha e Casemiro nel giro di 10 minuti, fra il 24' ed il 34'. Nella ripresa ecco il tris firmato da Mbeumo. Per il Brighton accorciano le distanze prima Welbeck al 74' e poi Kostoulas al 92', ma non basta e in pieno recupero, al 7' dopo il 90' ecco il sigillo ancora di Mbuemo.
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland 1-2
4' Garnacho (C), 22' Isidor (S), 90'+3 Talbi (S)
Newcastle - Fulham 2-1
18' Murphy (N), Lukic (F), 90' Guimaraes (N)
Manchester United - Brighton 3-1
24' Cunha (M), 34' Casemiro (M), 61' Mbeumo (M), 74' Welbeck (B), 90+2' Kostoulas (B), 90+7' Mbuemo (M)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Sunderland 17*
3. Manchester City 16
4. Manchester United 16*
5. Bournemouth 15
6. Liverpool 15
7. Tottenham 14
8. Chelsea 14*
9. Crystal Palace 13
10. Brighton 12*
11. Newcastle 12*
12. Aston Villa 12
13. Everton 11
14. Leeds 11*
15. Brentford 10
16. Fulham 8*
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più