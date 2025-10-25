Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Sì, lo United si è ritrovato: 3^ vittoria di fila per Amorim, 4-2 al Brighton e aggancio al City

Sì, lo United si è ritrovato: 3^ vittoria di fila per Amorim, 4-2 al Brighton e aggancio al CityTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 20:27Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Sì, il Manchester United di Ruben Amorim forse si è davvero ritrovato, finalmente. Vittoria per 3-1 dei Red Devils contro il Brighton: si tratta del terzo successo di fila, dopo un inizio complicato di stagione. Con questa vittoria, c'è anche l'aggancio ai cugini del Manchester City, impegnati però domani contro l'Aston Villa.

Ad indirizzare il match le reti di Cunha e Casemiro nel giro di 10 minuti, fra il 24' ed il 34'. Nella ripresa ecco il tris firmato da Mbeumo. Per il Brighton accorciano le distanze prima Welbeck al 74' e poi Kostoulas al 92', ma non basta e in pieno recupero, al 7' dopo il 90' ecco il sigillo ancora di Mbuemo.

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland 1-2
4' Garnacho (C), 22' Isidor (S), 90'+3 Talbi (S)
Newcastle - Fulham 2-1
18' Murphy (N), Lukic (F), 90' Guimaraes (N)
Manchester United - Brighton 3-1
24' Cunha (M), 34' Casemiro (M), 61' Mbeumo (M), 74' Welbeck (B), 90+2' Kostoulas (B), 90+7' Mbuemo (M)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Sunderland 17*
3. Manchester City 16
4. Manchester United 16*
5. Bournemouth 15
6. Liverpool 15
7. Tottenham 14
8. Chelsea 14*
9. Crystal Palace 13
10. Brighton 12*
11. Newcastle 12*
12. Aston Villa 12
13. Everton 11
14. Leeds 11*
15. Brentford 10
16. Fulham 8*
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in più

Articoli correlati
Manchester United-Brighton, le formazioni ufficiali: Zirkzee fuori, Welbeck ex velenoso... Manchester United-Brighton, le formazioni ufficiali: Zirkzee fuori, Welbeck ex velenoso
Bruno Fernandes e il no agli arabi grazie alla moglie: "Ecco cosa mi chiese per convincermi"... Bruno Fernandes e il no agli arabi grazie alla moglie: "Ecco cosa mi chiese per convincermi"
Roma, i centravanti non girano e Gasp guarda già al mercato: piacciono due profili... Roma, i centravanti non girano e Gasp guarda già al mercato: piacciono due profili dalla Premier
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Sì, lo United si è ritrovato: 3^ vittoria di fila per Amorim, 4-2 al Brighton e aggancio... Sì, lo United si è ritrovato: 3^ vittoria di fila per Amorim, 4-2 al Brighton e aggancio al City
PSG, Hakimi 'si accontenta': "Pallone d'Oro? Se arriva quello Africano, va bene" PSG, Hakimi 'si accontenta': "Pallone d'Oro? Se arriva quello Africano, va bene"
Sunderland secondo in Premier, Isidor: "Restiamo concentrati, non siamo a fine anno"... Sunderland secondo in Premier, Isidor: "Restiamo concentrati, non siamo a fine anno"
Hakimi in versione bomber rilancia il PSG: battuto il Brest 3-0, messaggio a De Zerbi... Hakimi in versione bomber rilancia il PSG: battuto il Brest 3-0, messaggio a De Zerbi
Newcastle, Guimaraes dopo il gol last minute: "Sono incredulo, oggi dovevamo vincere"... Newcastle, Guimaraes dopo il gol last minute: "Sono incredulo, oggi dovevamo vincere"
Manchester United-Brighton, le formazioni ufficiali: Zirkzee fuori, Welbeck ex velenoso... Manchester United-Brighton, le formazioni ufficiali: Zirkzee fuori, Welbeck ex velenoso
Espanyol, vittoria e terzo posto: Romero castiga l'Elche e fa volare i 'Blanquiazules'... Espanyol, vittoria e terzo posto: Romero castiga l'Elche e fa volare i 'Blanquiazules'
Premier League, i risultati delle 16: beffa last minute per il Chelsea, Newcastle... Premier League, i risultati delle 16: beffa last minute per il Chelsea, Newcastle ok
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, Tudor ora serve una svolta vera. Capitolo esterno: c’è anche Teze del Monaco. Milan, si valuta Suzuki e spunta l’idea Demiral. Inter, riflettori anche su Luka Sucic
Le più lette
1 Lazio-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: Sarri perde altri due titolari, Kalulu confermato a destra
2 Serie C 2025/2026, il punto sulle panchine: a Trieste torna Tesser. Il Giugliano riparte da Capuano
3 Napoli-Inter, le probabili formazioni: Hojlund ko, c'è Lucca. Bonny favorito su Pio Esposito
4 Fiorentina-Bologna, le probabili formazioni: tornano Kean e Gosens, Lucumi verso la riconferma
5 Torino-Genoa, le probabili formazioni: Baroni conferma Simeone e Adams in attacco
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:05Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Inter, Marotta duro: "Rocchi ha detto basta rigorini, chiediamo chiarezza una volta per tutte"
Immagine top news n.1 Napoli-Inter 3-1, le pagelle: Neres si scopre 9, Anguissa ancora MVP. Lautaro nervoso
Immagine top news n.2 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: il Napoli si riprende la vetta in solitaria
Immagine top news n.3 A prescindere dal rigorino, il successo del Napoli sull'Inter è un messaggio forte al campionato
Immagine top news n.4 Trascinato dai 'Fab 3', il Napoli risorge nel primo big match al Maradona: Conte batte l'Inter 3-1
Immagine top news n.5 Serie A, 8^ giornata LIVE: Krstovic titolare. Gasp ancora con Dovbyk
Immagine top news n.6 Inter, Marotta: "Chivu è bravo e non ci sorprende, anche se alcuni lo criticavano"
Immagine top news n.7 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: il Como non spicca il volo, l'Udinese aggancia la Juve
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Prime crepe tra Conte e il Napoli? Cosa nascondono le parole del tecnico Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Chapeau Milan. Furlani e Tare hanno fatto la scelta perfetta per il nuovo ciclo
Immagine news podcast n.2 Perché Zirkzee è quello di cui Gasperini e la Roma hanno bisogno
Immagine news podcast n.3 Tudor ha fatto all-in sul futuro. Ora lui e i giocatori dimostrino di essere da Juve
Immagine news podcast n.4 Tutti davano la Cremonese già per spacciata. Il primo capolavoro di Nicola
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Lamazza: "Tesser come tecnico non si discute, ma a Trieste la situazione è complicata"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Incocciati: "Napoli, curioso della reazione del gruppo nella sfida con l'Inter"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Roma, il parere degli ospiti sulla querelle Dybala-Gasperini
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Inter, Marotta duro: "Rocchi ha detto basta rigorini, chiediamo chiarezza una volta per tutte"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Napoli, Anguissa: "Non è stato il sistema a fare la differenza, ma il nostro atteggiamento"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Cremonese, Giacchetta: "Stasera è una gara stimolante, contro un grande avversario"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Atalanta, Juric e il mal di gol: "Ci manca concretezza, aggiungiamo questo aspetto"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Cremonese, Sanabria: "Conosciamo il gioco di Juric, daremo il 100% per fare punti"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Atalanta, Bellanova: "Juric è lo stesso di Torino, raccogliamo meno di quanto meritiamo"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Carrarese, Calabro esalta i suoi: "Chiunque si sarebbe accontentato sul 2-2"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Carrarese-Venezia 3-2, le pagelle: Calabro indovina i cambi: la difesa lagunare fa acqua
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Serie B, la Carrarese ribalta il Venezia: finisce 3-2 in pieno recupero, decide Di Stefano
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Avellino, Biancolino: "Il rosso pesa, mi prendo le colpe. Testa alla prossima gara"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Catanzaro-Palermo, le formazioni ufficiali: Inzaghi sceglie Le Douaron e supporto di Pohjnapalo
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Terremoto a Castellammare, Juve Stabia in amministrazione controllata: rinviata la gara col Bari
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C, al Lecco basta Sipos: 1-0 al Renate e aggancio in classifica sul Brescia
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Vis Pesaro, Stellone: "A Sestri Levante per vincere e dare continuità, servirà una gara intelligente"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C, scoppiettante 3-3 tra Arzignano e Lumezzane, Siracusa e Gubbio travolgenti
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Vicenza, Gallo: "Gli ultimi risultati stanno dando entusiasmo e forza al gruppo"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, Arezzo fermato dalla Ternana. Goleada Atalanta, colpacci Cavese e Pontedera
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Team Altamura, saluta Francisco Perez Ganfornina. Il centrocampista ha risolto il contratto
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Italia, finisce 1-1 l'amichevole col Giappone. Soncin: "Tante ragazze alla prima esperienza"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Da Schatzer e Galli fino a Cherubini e Sciabica. La carica dei talenti della Serie A Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Italia Femminile, Greggi: "Sfide come quella al Giappone ci servono per crescere"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Italia Femminile, Soncin: "Esclusione Giacinti dal raduno? Ha avuto le sue spiegazioni"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Galli meglio di Giugliano: è la miglior marcatrice azzurra in un Mondiale Under 17
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Bonansea: "La nuova Champions aiuta a crescere. FVS? Se usato bene è d'aiuto a tutte"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.163 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Francesco Flachi, dalla gloria all'Inferno (e ritorno) Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 La visione di Ratcliffe è corretta? Un allenatore va giudicato su più anni?