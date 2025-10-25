Brenford-Liverpool, Kayode sfida Salah: le formazioni ufficiali del match
Il sabato di Premier League si chiuderà con la sfida fra Brentford e Liverpool. Con una vittoria la squadra di Arne Slot si porterebbe a -1 dalla vetta occupata dall'Arsenal, in attesa che giochino i Gunners. Ancora titolare fra i padroni di casa l'ex Fiorentina Mike Kayode. Slot si affida a Salah, Wirtz e Gakpo, dietro a Ekitike.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Brentford-Liverpool
Brentford (4-4-1-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Schade, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara: Damsgaard, Thiago. Allenatore: Keith Andrews.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konatè, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike. Allenatore: Arne Slot.
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland 1-2
4' Garnacho (C), 22' Isidor (S), 90'+3 Talbi (S)
Newcastle - Fulham 2-1
18' Murphy (N), Lukic (F), 90' Guimaraes (N)
Manchester United - Brighton 3-1
24' Cunha (M), 34' Casemiro (M), 61' Mbeumo (M), 74' Welbeck (B), 90+2' Kostoulas (B), 90+7' Mbuemo (M)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Sunderland 17*
3. Manchester City 16
4. Manchester United 16*
5. Bournemouth 15
6. Liverpool 15
7. Tottenham 14
8. Chelsea 14*
9. Crystal Palace 13
10. Brighton 12*
11. Newcastle 12*
12. Aston Villa 12
13. Everton 11
14. Leeds 11*
15. Brentford 10
16. Fulham 8*
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.