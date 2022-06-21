ufficiale
Zenit, Kritsyuk risolve il contratto. Il portiere farà rientro al Gil Vicente
Arrivato la scorsa estate Stanislav Kritsyuk termina la sua avventura allo Zenit San Pietroburgo. Il portiere infatti ha deciso di risolvere il contratto e farà rientro al Gil Vicente, come riportato da un comunicato diramato dallo stesso club russo.
Станислав Крицюк покидает «Зенит».
Стороны приняли решение о завершении сотрудничества по взаимному согласию. До 30 июня вратарь будет тренироваться в расположении клуба.
Сине-бело-голубые благодарят Станислава и желают удачи в дальнейшей карьере! pic.twitter.com/SVJhnLIOTh
— ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) June 21, 2022
