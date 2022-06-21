Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Zenit, Kritsyuk risolve il contratto. Il portiere farà rientro al Gil Vicente

UFFICIALE: Zenit, Kritsyuk risolve il contratto. Il portiere farà rientro al Gil VicenteTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 18:12Calcio estero
di Andrea Piras

Arrivato la scorsa estate Stanislav Kritsyuk termina la sua avventura allo Zenit San Pietroburgo. Il portiere infatti ha deciso di risolvere il contratto e farà rientro al Gil Vicente, come riportato da un comunicato diramato dallo stesso club russo.

