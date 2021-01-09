Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 9 gennaio
Ligue 1 (FRA)
21:00 Bordeaux - Lorient
21:00 Dijon - Marsiglia
21:00 Lens - Strasburgo
21:00 Metz - Nizza
21:00 Monaco - Angers
21:00 Montpellier - Nantes
21:00 Nimes - Lilla
21:00 Paris SG - Brest
21:00 Reims - St. Etienne
21:00 Rennes - Lione
Bundesliga (GER)
15:30 Friburgo - Colonia
15:30 Leverkusen - Brema
15:30 Magonza - Francoforte
15:30 Schalke - Hoffenheim
15:30 Union Berlino - Wolfsburg
18:30 RB Lipsia - Dortmund
FA Cup (ING)
13:00 Boreham Wood - Millwall
13:00 Everton - Rotherham
13:00 Luton - Reading
13:00 Norwich - Coventry
13:00 Nottingham - Cardiff
13:15 Chorley - Derby
16:00 Blackburn - Doncaster
16:00 Blackpool - West Brom
16:00 Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Utd
16:00 Burnley - Milton Keynes
16:00 Exeter - Sheffield Wed
16:00 Oldham - Bournemouth
16:00 QPR - Fulham
16:00 Stevenage - Swansea
16:00 Stoke - Leicester
16:00 Wycombe - Preston
18:30 Arsenal - Newcastle
19:00 Brentford - Middlesbrough
19:00 Huddersfield - Plymouth
21:00 Manchester Utd - Watford
Serie A (ITA)
15:00 Benevento - Atalanta
18:00 Genoa - Bologna
20:45 Milan - Torino
Serie B (ITA)
14:00 Reggiana - Cittadella
LaLiga (SPA)
14:00 Siviglia - Real Sociedad
16:15 Atl. Madrid - Ath. Bilbao
18:30 Granada - Barcellona
21:00 Osasuna - Real Madrid
