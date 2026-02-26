Oggi in TV, Europa League e Conference: dove vedere le gare di Bologna e Fiorentina
Dopo la due giorni di Champions, stasera si scende in campo in Europa League e in Conference League. La Fiorentina, forte del 3-0 dell'andata, ospita alle 18.45 lo Jagiellonia, mentre il Bologna, che una settimana fa ha vinto 1-0 in casa del Brann, si gioca il passaggio del turno al Dall'Ara.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedì 26 febbraio
18.45 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.45 Fiorentina-Jagiellonia (Conference League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Ferencvaros-Ludogorets (Europa League) - SKY SPORT MIX
18.45 Stoccarda-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.45 Stella Rossa-Lille (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.45 Viktoria Plzen-Panathinaikos (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
20.00 Al Riyadh-Al Ahli (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa e Conference League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Bologna-Brann (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nottingham Forest-Fenerbahçe (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
21.00 Celta-PAOK (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Genk-Dinamo Zagabria (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
