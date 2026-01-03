Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match Atalanta-Roma

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 18ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Como-Udinese, alle 15.00 Genoa-Pisa e Sassuolo-Parma. Alle 18.00 Juventus-Lecce, stasera Atalanta-Roma.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 3 gennaio.

12.30 Como-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
13.30 Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
14.00 Celta-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Cittadella-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Pontedera-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trento-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Genoa-Pisa (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Sassuolo-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Cremonese-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO
16.00 Wolverhampton-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Brighton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.15 Osasuna-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Monaco-Lione (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MAX
17.00 Senegal-Sudan (Ottavi di finale Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
17.30 Forlì-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Ospitaletto-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Picerno-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Vercelli-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Renate-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Juventus-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Bournemouth-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Elche-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Benfica-Estoril (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
20.00 Mali-Tunisia (Ottavi di finale Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.30 Cavese-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
20.30 Vis Pesaro-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
20.45 Atalanta-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Espanyol-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

Juventus, si punta a Guido Rodriguez. Per l'estate il sogno resta Tonali. Inter, forcing su Cancelo. Per Frattesi la richiesta è 35 milioni di euro. Accordo Atletico Madrid-Roma per Raspadori, ora tocca a lui
