Oggi in TV, dove vedere il ritorno di Ronaldinho e Belgio-Italia

Ci sono tante partite trasmesse in televisione quest'oggi, domenica 15 novembre 2026.

Come ieri, sarà possibile alternarsi tra Serie C e Nazionale. Due appuntamenti fondamentali nella giornata di oggi: nel tardo pomeriggio c'è il ritorno in campo di Ronaldinho, che sarà tra i convocati del Ravenna per il derby contro il Forlì, in prima serata poi l'Italia di Mancini è ospite del Belgio per l'ultima partita del raggruppamento di Nations League. Di seguito tutti i match in programma per quest'oggi, con a fianco di ciascuno l'orario del fischio d'inizio e il canale televisivo.

12.30 Novara-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

12.30 Giugliano-Savoia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT(canale 258) e NOW

12.30 Sassuolo-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

14.30 Salernitana-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Pescara-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Spezia-Vado (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Potenza-Scafatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Guidonia-Ostiamare (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Cavese-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

15.00 Cipro-Montenegro (Nations League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

15.00 Lettonia-Armenia (Nations League) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

15.00 Inter-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - RAI 2 e DAZN

15.00 Como 1907-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

17.30 Ravenna-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Juventus Next Gen-Treviso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Cittadella-Folgore Caratese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Barletta-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Cosenza-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

17.30 Pergolettese-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

18.00 Bielorussia-Albania (Nations League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

18.00 Finlandia-San Marino (Nations League) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

20.45 Diretta Gol Nations League - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

20.45 Francia-Turchia (Nations League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

20.45 Spagna-Inghilterra (Nations League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Belgio-Italia (Nations League) - RAI 1