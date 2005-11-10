Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere il big match Napoli-Roma

Dopo l'anticipo di ieri, la Serie A torna in campo con altre quattro partite: si parte alle 15.00 con Cagliari-Bologna e Como-Sassuolo, alle 18.00 Napoli-Roma e alle 20.45 Lazio-Parma. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori sfide dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 24 ottobre

12.30 Milan-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, DAZN 1

13.30 Aston Villa-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Elche (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Spezia-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Sambenedettese-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Inter U23-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Atalanta U23-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Scafatese-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Treviso-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Como-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Cagliari-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2

15.00 Avellino-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Virtus Entella-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Cremonese-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Modena-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Lipsia-Elversberg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Coventry-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Napoli-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

16.15 Racing-Santander-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Catanzaro-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Union Brescia-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Vis Pesaro-Ravenna (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Savoia-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT

17.30 Alcione-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Napoli-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.30 Chelsea-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

18.30 Valencia-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Juventus-Roma (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN

19.30 Arezzo-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Norimberga-Kaiserslautern (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT MAX

20.45 Lazio-Parma(Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.30 Gil Vicente-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN