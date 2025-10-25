Premier League, chi sta dietro all'Arsenal? Chelsea e Liverpool, oggi tocca a voi
Riparte la Premier League: Leeds-West Ham ha aperto la nona giornata del campionato inglese nell'anticipo del sabato sera, terminando 2-1. Nella giornata odierna spiccano Chelsea-Sunderland alle 16, Manchester United-Brighton alle 18.30 e Brentford-Liverpool, stasera alle 21. Vediamo di seguito il programma completo della giornata e la classifica aggiornata.
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Chelsea 14
6. Tottenham 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Manchester United 13
10. Brighton 12
11. Aston Villa 12
12. Everton 11
13. Leeds 11*
14. Brentford 10
15. Newcastle 9
16. Fulham 8
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più
MARCATORI
11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)