FA Cup, che shock: il Macclesfield (6^ serie) fa fuori il Crystal Palace campione in carica

© foto di TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 15:12Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Prosegue il terzo turno della FA Cup, che come da tradizione regala sorprese. In particolare nelle gare giocate nel pomeriggio sorprende la vittoria per 2-1 da parte del Macclesfield, club della sesta serie inglese, ai danni del Crystal Palace. Ha vita facile il Wolverhampton, che regola 6-1 il Shrewsbury Town. Il Sunderland ha trascinato l'Everton oltre i tempi regolamentari dopo l'1-1 nei 90 minuti.

Il quadro completo del terzo turno di FA Cup.
Risultati di venerdì 9 gennaio:
MK Dons - Oxford United 1-1 (3-4 d.c.r.)
Preston North End - Wigan Athletic 0-1
Wrexham - Nottingham Forest 3-3 (4-3 d.r.c.)
Port Vale - Fleetwood Town 1-0
Sabato 10 gennaio:
Macclesfield - Crystal Palace 2-1
Everton - Sunderland 1-1 - in corso
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Shrewsbury Town 6-1
Cheltenham Town - Leicester City 0-2

Doncaster Rovers - Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa
Ipswich Town - Blackpool
Charlton Athletic - Chelsea
Manchester City - Exeter City
West Ham United - Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday - Brentford
Fulham - Middlesbrough
Liverpool - Barnsley
Burnley - Millwall
Norwich City - Walsall
Portsmouth - Arsenal
Derby County - Leeds United
Swansea City - West Bromwich Albion
Salford City - Swindon Town
Boreham Wood - Burton Albion
Grimsby Town - Weston
Hull City - Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth
Cambridge United - Birmingham City
Bristol City - Watford
Stoke City - Coventry City
Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United - Mansfield Town

