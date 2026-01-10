FA Cup, che shock: il Macclesfield (6^ serie) fa fuori il Crystal Palace campione in carica
Prosegue il terzo turno della FA Cup, che come da tradizione regala sorprese. In particolare nelle gare giocate nel pomeriggio sorprende la vittoria per 2-1 da parte del Macclesfield, club della sesta serie inglese, ai danni del Crystal Palace. Ha vita facile il Wolverhampton, che regola 6-1 il Shrewsbury Town. Il Sunderland ha trascinato l'Everton oltre i tempi regolamentari dopo l'1-1 nei 90 minuti.
Il quadro completo del terzo turno di FA Cup.
Risultati di venerdì 9 gennaio:
MK Dons - Oxford United 1-1 (3-4 d.c.r.)
Preston North End - Wigan Athletic 0-1
Wrexham - Nottingham Forest 3-3 (4-3 d.r.c.)
Port Vale - Fleetwood Town 1-0
Sabato 10 gennaio:
Macclesfield - Crystal Palace 2-1
Everton - Sunderland 1-1 - in corso
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Shrewsbury Town 6-1
Cheltenham Town - Leicester City 0-2
Doncaster Rovers - Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa
Ipswich Town - Blackpool
Charlton Athletic - Chelsea
Manchester City - Exeter City
West Ham United - Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday - Brentford
Fulham - Middlesbrough
Liverpool - Barnsley
Burnley - Millwall
Norwich City - Walsall
Portsmouth - Arsenal
Derby County - Leeds United
Swansea City - West Bromwich Albion
Salford City - Swindon Town
Boreham Wood - Burton Albion
Grimsby Town - Weston
Hull City - Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth
Cambridge United - Birmingham City
Bristol City - Watford
Stoke City - Coventry City
Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United - Mansfield Town