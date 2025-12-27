Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
L'Aston Villa fa un'altra vittima: 2-1 al Chelsea, Emery rimane a -3 dall'Arsenal

Il Chelsea di Enzo Maresca frena ancora dopo il pareggio contro il Newcastle dell'ultima gara in Premier League: l'Aston Villa - più che mai terzo in classifica - miete un'altra vittima e passa 1-2 a Stamford Bridge.

Una vittoria in rimonta grazie alle due reti di Watkins nel secondo tempo, al 63' ed all'84', a rimontare il gol siglato da Joao Pedro al 37'. Con questo successo la squadra di Unai Emery resiste nella lotta per il titolo portandosi a quota 39 punti in classifica. Ovvero tre in meno dell'Arsenal, uno in meno del Manchester City e ben sette in più del Liverpool, quarto.

Il risultato
Chelsea-Aston Villa 1-1
37' Joao Pedro (C), 63' Watkins (AV)

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1
Burnley - Everton 0-0
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1
West Ham - Fulham 0-1
Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 42 punti
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 29
6. Manchester United 29
7. Sunderland 27*
8. Brentford 26
9. Crystal Palace 26*
10. Fulham 26
11. Everton 25
12. Brighton 24
13. Newcastle 23
14. Tottenham 22*
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19*
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 12
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in meno

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

