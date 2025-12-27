Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Sì, l'Aston Villa fa sul serio in Premier League: con il Chelsea l'11^ vittoria di fila

© foto di Uefa/Image Sport
Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 21:11Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

L''Aston Villa miete un'altra vittima e passa 1-2 a Stamford Bridge. Per la squadra di Unai Emery si tratta addirittura dell'undicesima vittoria consecutiva fra Premier League e coppe. Non in un calendario banale peraltro: oggi il successo sul Chelsea, ma nel filotto sono cadute anche Arsenal e Manchester United, fra le altre.

Continuare a chiamarla "sorpresa" dunque è forse riduttivo. L'Aston Villa sembra fare sul serio tanto in campionato quanto in Europa League, dove Roma e Bologna dovranno farci i conti se vorranno andare avanti nel torneo.

Il risultato
Chelsea-Aston Villa 1-1
37' Joao Pedro (C), 63' Watkins (AV)

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1
Burnley - Everton 0-0
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1
West Ham - Fulham 0-1
Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 42 punti
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 29
6. Manchester United 29
7. Sunderland 27*
8. Brentford 26
9. Crystal Palace 26*
10. Fulham 26
11. Everton 25
12. Brighton 24
13. Newcastle 23
14. Tottenham 22*
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19*
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 12
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in meno

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

