Sì, l'Aston Villa fa sul serio in Premier League: con il Chelsea l'11^ vittoria di fila

L''Aston Villa miete un'altra vittima e passa 1-2 a Stamford Bridge. Per la squadra di Unai Emery si tratta addirittura dell'undicesima vittoria consecutiva fra Premier League e coppe. Non in un calendario banale peraltro: oggi il successo sul Chelsea, ma nel filotto sono cadute anche Arsenal e Manchester United, fra le altre.

Continuare a chiamarla "sorpresa" dunque è forse riduttivo. L'Aston Villa sembra fare sul serio tanto in campionato quanto in Europa League, dove Roma e Bologna dovranno farci i conti se vorranno andare avanti nel torneo.

Il risultato

Chelsea-Aston Villa 1-1

37' Joao Pedro (C), 63' Watkins (AV)

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0

Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2

Arsenal - Brighton 2-1

Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1

Burnley - Everton 0-0

Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1

West Ham - Fulham 0-1

Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1

Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)

Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 42 punti

2. Manchester City 40

3. Aston Villa 39

4. Liverpool 32

5. Chelsea 29

6. Manchester United 29

7. Sunderland 27*

8. Brentford 26

9. Crystal Palace 26*

10. Fulham 26

11. Everton 25

12. Brighton 24

13. Newcastle 23

14. Tottenham 22*

15. Bournemouth 22

16. Leeds 19*

17. Nottingham Forest 18

18. West Ham 13

19. Burnley 12

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in meno

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)

8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool)

7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)

6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)