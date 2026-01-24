Premier League, il Man' City vince e va a -4 dall'Arsenal: Tottenham, pari all'ultimo istante
Vittoria importante per il Manchester City. La squadra di Pep Guardiola supera 2-0 il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton e si avvicina a -4 dalla vetta rappresentata dall'Arsenal che domani sera sfiderà lo United. Decisivi i gol di Marmoush e Semenyo nella prima frazione di gara. Il Tottenham pareggia all'ultimo istante 2-2 sul campo del Burnley mentre il Fulham, con un gol sempre nel recupero, si è imposto 2-1 sul Brighton.
Sabato 24 gennaio
West Ham - Sunderland 3-1
Burnley - Tottenham 2-2
Fulham - Brighton 2-1
Manchester City - Wolverhampton 2-0
Bournemouth - Liverpool ore 18:30
Domenica 25 gennaio
Brentford - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00
Crystal Palace - Chelsea ore 15:00
Newcastle - Aston Villa ore 15:00
Arsenal - Manchester United ore 17:30
Lunedì 26 gennaio
Everton - Leeds ore 21:00
La classifica
1. Arsenal - 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City - 46 (23)
3. Aston Villa - 43 (22)
4. Liverpool - 36 (22)
5. Manchester United - 35 (22)
6. Chelsea - 34 (22)
7. Fulham - 34 (23)
8. Brentford - 33 (22)
9. Newcastle - 33 (22)
10. Sunderland - 33 (23)
11. Everton - 32 (22)
12. Brighton & Hove Albion - 30 (23)
13. Crystal Palace - 28 (22)
14. Tottenham - 28 (23)
15. AFC Bournemouth - 27 (22)
16. Leeds - 25 (22)
17. Nottingham Forest - 22 (22)
18. West Ham - 20 (23)
19. Burnley - 15 (23)
20. Wolverhampton - 8 (23)