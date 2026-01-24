Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, il Man' City vince e va a -4 dall'Arsenal: Tottenham, pari all'ultimo istante

Andrea Piras
Oggi alle 17:57Calcio estero
Vittoria importante per il Manchester City. La squadra di Pep Guardiola supera 2-0 il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton e si avvicina a -4 dalla vetta rappresentata dall'Arsenal che domani sera sfiderà lo United. Decisivi i gol di Marmoush e Semenyo nella prima frazione di gara. Il Tottenham pareggia all'ultimo istante 2-2 sul campo del Burnley mentre il Fulham, con un gol sempre nel recupero, si è imposto 2-1 sul Brighton.

Sabato 24 gennaio
West Ham - Sunderland 3-1
Burnley - Tottenham 2-2
Fulham - Brighton 2-1
Manchester City - Wolverhampton 2-0
Bournemouth - Liverpool ore 18:30

Domenica 25 gennaio
Brentford - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00
Crystal Palace - Chelsea ore 15:00
Newcastle - Aston Villa ore 15:00
Arsenal - Manchester United ore 17:30

Lunedì 26 gennaio
Everton - Leeds ore 21:00

La classifica
1.⁠ ⁠Arsenal - 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2.⁠ ⁠Manchester City - 46 (23)
3.⁠ ⁠Aston Villa - 43 (22)
4.⁠ ⁠Liverpool - 36 (22)
5.⁠ ⁠Manchester United - 35 (22)
6.⁠ ⁠Chelsea - 34 (22)
7.⁠ ⁠Fulham - 34 (23)
8.⁠ ⁠Brentford - 33 (22)
9.⁠ ⁠Newcastle - 33 (22)
10.⁠ ⁠Sunderland - 33 (23)
11.⁠ ⁠Everton - 32 (22)
12.⁠ ⁠Brighton & Hove Albion - 30 (23)
13.⁠ ⁠Crystal Palace - 28 (22)
14.⁠ ⁠Tottenham - 28 (23)
15.⁠ ⁠AFC Bournemouth - 27 (22)
16.⁠ ⁠Leeds - 25 (22)
17.⁠ ⁠Nottingham Forest - 22 (22)
18.⁠ ⁠West Ham - 20 (23)
19.⁠ ⁠Burnley - 15 (23)
20.⁠ ⁠Wolverhampton - 8 (23)

