Premier League, la 16ª giornata si chiude col botto: 4-4 fra Manchester United e Bournemouth
Il sedicesimo turno di Premier League si è chiuso con il botto, 4-4 nel posticipo fra Manchester United e Bournemouth. Un'altalena di emozioni, i Red Devils hanno chiuso il primo tempo sul 2-1, ad inizio ripresa il Bournemouth ha ribaltato tutto in una manciata di minuti, prima del nuovo sorpasso United firmato Bruno Fernandes e Cunha. A pochi minuti dalla fine Kroupi, appena entrato, gela l'Old Trafford per il definitivo 4-4.
Il programma della 16^ giornata in Premier League.
Chelsea - Everton 2-0
Liverpool - Brighton 2-0
Burnley - Fulham 2-3
Arsenal - Wolves 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0-2
Nottingham - Tottenham 2-2
Sunderland - Newcastle 1-0
West Ham - Aston Villa 2-3
Brentford - Leeds 1-1
Manchester Utd - Bournemouth 4-4
Classifica
1. Arsenal 36
2. Manchester City 34
3. Aston Villa 33
4. Chelsea 28
5. Crystal Palace 26
6. Liverpool 26
7. Sunderland 26
8. Manchester United 26
9. Everton 24
10. Brighton 23
11. Tottenham 23
12. Newcastle 22
13. Bournemouth 21
14. Brentford 20
15. Fulham 20
16. Nottingham 18
17. Leeds 16
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 10
20. Wolverhampton 2
