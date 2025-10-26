Premier League, oggi tocca ad Arsenal (che può scappare) e City: la classifica
Prosegue oggi la nona giornata della Premier League. Dopo il successo del Manchester United (terzo di fila, 3-1 al Brighton) e le cadute di Chelsea (1-2 con il Sunderland) e Liverpool (3-2 dal Brentford), oggi toccherà ad Arsenal (contro il Crystal Palace) e Manchester City (in visita all'Aston Villa) rispondere nei piani alti della classifica.
Vediamo di seguito il programma completo della giornata di Premier League, con la classifica aggiornata.
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland 1-2
4' Garnacho (C), 22' Isidor (S), 90'+3 Talbi (S)
Newcastle - Fulham 2-1
18' Murphy (N), Lukic (F), 90' Guimaraes (N)
Manchester United - Brighton 3-1
24' Cunha (M), 34' Casemiro (M), 61' Mbeumo (M), 74' Welbeck (B), 90+2' Kostoulas (B), 90+7' Mbuemo (M)
Brentford - Liverpool 3-2
5' Ouattara (B), 45' Schade (B), 45+5' Kerkez (L), 60' Igor Thiago (B), 89' Salah
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Sunderland 17*
3. Manchester City 16
4. Manchester United 16*
5. Bournemouth 15
6. Liverpool 15*
7. Tottenham 14
8. Chelsea 14*
9. Crystal Palace 13
10. Brentford 13*
11. Brighton 12*
12. Newcastle 12*
13. Aston Villa 12
14. Everton 11
15. Leeds 11*
16. Fulham 8*
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più