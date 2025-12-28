Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, oggi tocca al Tottenham. Fuga a 3 in vetta, la situazione

Oggi alle 09:42
C'è anche l'Aston Villa, oltre all'Arsenal ed al Manchester City: la vittoria per 2-1 sul Chelsea a Stamford Bridge ha certificato che la squadra di Emery ha le idee chiare per la lotta al titolo in Premier League.

Vediamo di seguito la situazione aggiornata con le gare già giocate in Premier League, la classifica e le partite in programma oggi, domenica 28 dicembre.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1-2
Arsenal - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Bournemouth 3-1
Burnley - Everton 0-0
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-1
West Ham - Fulham 0-1
Chelsea - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 42 punti
2. Manchester City 40
3. Aston Villa 39
4. Liverpool 32
5. Chelsea 29
6. Manchester United 29
7. Sunderland 27*
8. Brentford 26
9. Crystal Palace 26*
10. Fulham 26
11. Everton 25
12. Brighton 24
13. Newcastle 23
14. Tottenham 22*
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19*
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 12
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in meno

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
9 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
8 reti: Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

