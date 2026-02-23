Premier, Sesko entra e spacca: Everton ko 1-0, il Man United è da solo in zona Champions

Alla fine una ripartenza infuocata ha deciso la partita tra Everton e Manchester United ad Hill Dickinson Stadium. I Red Devils agguantano un successo pesantissimo - il quinto su 6 partite dell'era Carrick allenatore ad interim - nel segno di Benjamin Sesko (subentrato al 58' per Diallo).

Un feeling innato sul campo, quando al minuto 71 su galoppata dell'acquisto estivo Mbeumo (lanciato in profondità dal neo arrivato Cunha), il numero 30 dello United ha ricevuto tutto solo in area e aperto l'interno destro per spedire in fondo alla porta l'1-0 vincente. Ancora una volta dalla panchina, Sesko ha raggiunto quota 7 gol in Premier League. Alla sua prima stagione di sempre nel campionato inglese. Otto reti considerando anche la FA Cup.

Il risultato

Everton-Manchester United 0-1

71' Sesko (MU)

Formazioni ufficiali

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong, Barry.

A disposizione: King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl.

Allenatore:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha.

A disposizione: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazroui, Moorhouse, Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.

Allenatore: Michael Carrick.

Il programma della 27^ giornata

Sabato 21 febbraio

Aston Villa - Leeds 1-1

Brentford - Brighton 0-2

Chelsea - Burnley 1-1

West Ham - Bournemouth 0-0

Manchester City - Newcastle United 2-1

Domenica 22 febbraio

Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 1-0

Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 0-1

Sunderland - Fulham 1-3

Tottenham - Arsenal 1-3

Lunedì 23 febbraio

Everton - Manchester United 0-1

La classifica di Premier League

1. Arsenal 61 punti (28 gare)

2. Manchester City 56 (27)

3. Aston Villa 51 (27)

4. Manchester United 48 (27)

5. Chelsea 45 (27)

6. Liverpool 45 (27)

7. Brentford 40 (27)

8. Bournemouth 38 (27)

9. Everton 37 (27)

10. Fulham 37 (27)

11. Newcastle 36 (27)

12. Sunderland 36 (27)

13. Crystal Palace 35 (27)

14. Brighton 34 (27)

15. Leeds 31 (27)

16. Tottenham 29 (27)

17. Nottingham Forest 27 (27)

18. West Ham 25 (27)

19. Burnley 19 (27)

20. Wolves 10 (27)