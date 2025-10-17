Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Torna la Premier League con un grande classico. L'Arsenal difende il primato nel derby

Torna la Premier League con un grande classico. L'Arsenal difende il primato nel derbyTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 12:41Calcio estero
Gaetano Mocciaro

Torna la Premier League che ci regala uno dei grandi classici del calcio inglese come Liverpool-Manchester United, la rivalità più accesa del campionato. Due squadre che arrivano all'appuntamento in uno stato di forma simile, sebbene con classifiche diverse.

Reds che hanno addirittura perso tre partite consecutive, di cui due in Premier e in mezzo contro il Galatasaray in Champions. Sorprendente se si pensa alla partenza a razzo con 5 vittorie nelle prime 5 di campionato, se pur vincendo quasi sempre nei minuti finali.

Molti dubbi sull'operato di Ruben Amorim in panchina, ma l'azionista di maggioranza del club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ha ribadito nelle scorse settimane che il portoghese ha tre anni di tempo per riportare i red devils in alto.

Occhio al derby londinese fra Fulham e Arsenal, con i gunners momentaneamente al comando della classifica. Fabio Paratici torna al Tottenham e la sua prima partita della seconda avventura da dirigente degli Spurs è contro l'Aston Villa, che invece ha salutato nelle settimane scorse Monchi.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

LA CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 16
2. Liverpool 15
3. Tottenham 14
4. Bournemouth 14
5. Manchester City 13
6. Crystal Palace 12
7. Chelsea 11
8. Everton 11
9. Sunderland 11
10. Manchester United 10
11. Newcastle 9
12. Brighton 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

9 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
4 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Anthony (Burnley)

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham (24 ottobre, 21)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

Articoli correlati
Premier League, ritorna il gesto simbolico contro il razzismo: i giocatori torneranno... Premier League, ritorna il gesto simbolico contro il razzismo: i giocatori torneranno a inginocchiarsi
Confessione shock in Premier: l'ex arbitro Coote si dichiara colpevole Confessione shock in Premier: l'ex arbitro Coote si dichiara colpevole
L'incredibile disastro di Postecoglou: può essere l'esonero record della Premier L'incredibile disastro di Postecoglou: può essere l'esonero record della Premier
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Niente più autografi gratuiti per Yamal: venderà prodotti ufficiali firmati, il Barça... Niente più autografi gratuiti per Yamal: venderà prodotti ufficiali firmati, il Barça approva
Maresca amaro: "Mi sono sbagliato sull'infortunio di Palmer, ci vogliono altre 6... Maresca amaro: "Mi sono sbagliato sull'infortunio di Palmer, ci vogliono altre 6 settimane"
Torna LaLiga e c'è già un nuovo allenatore. Sabato derby tutto italiano Torna LaLiga e c'è già un nuovo allenatore. Sabato derby tutto italiano
Al Hilal, rinnova Bounou: firma fino al 2028, niente ritorno a Siviglia per il marocchino... UfficialeAl Hilal, rinnova Bounou: firma fino al 2028, niente ritorno a Siviglia per il marocchino
Torna la Premier League con un grande classico. L'Arsenal difende il primato nel... Torna la Premier League con un grande classico. L'Arsenal difende il primato nel derby
Torna la Bundesliga ed è tempo di Klassiker: il Bayern ci arriva con una sequenza... Torna la Bundesliga ed è tempo di Klassiker: il Bayern ci arriva con una sequenza record
Torna la Ligue 1, De Zerbi per migliorare il record. Il Monaco presenta il nuovo... Torna la Ligue 1, De Zerbi per migliorare il record. Il Monaco presenta il nuovo tecnico
Thiago Silva, gol in acrobazia al 98': il Fluminense vince e spera nella Libertadores... Thiago Silva, gol in acrobazia al 98': il Fluminense vince e spera nella Libertadores
Editoriale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto Immagine box laterale di Lorenzo Di Benedetto La Serie A fa i conti con gli infortuni, ancora una volta. Le Nazionali tolgono giocatori ai club ma il problema non è risolvibile. Alcuni ct farebbero però meglio a pensarci un po' di più prima di rischiare: il caso Pulisic è la prova
Le più lette
1 Quote vincente Serie A, le quote scudetto aggiornate
2 La Serie A fa i conti con gli infortuni, ancora una volta. Le Nazionali tolgono giocatori ai club ma il problema non è risolvibile. Alcuni ct farebbero però meglio a pensarci un po' di più prima di rischiare: il caso Pulisic è la prova
3 Bilancio Juventus in rosso di 58,1 milioni di euro. La UEFA indaga su eventuali sforamenti
4 Fuori Scanavino e Chiellini, dentro Comolli e confermato Ferrero: il nuovo CdA della Juventus
5 La Juventus ammette che ci sarà un altro rosso. Ma ogni centesimo vale per Comolli
Ora in radio
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã live!
Passa il pomeriggio con Maracanà. Attualità, interviste e tante bufere. Braglia, Brambati, De Paola, Cagni, Impallomeni, Jacobelli e Orlando.
A Tutta C 17:00A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Football rewind 18:05Football rewind
Il programma ripercorre la settimana calcista. Due minuti per 10 argomenti.
In studio Francesco Tringali e Alessandro Santarelli
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Inter, Ausilio e il mercato nerazzurro: "Lookman e Koné, ecco come è andata davvero"
Immagine top news n.1 Bilancio Juventus in rosso di 58,1 milioni di euro. La UEFA indaga su eventuali sforamenti
Immagine top news n.2 Il Milan perde Rabiot e attende con ansia gli esami di Pulisic. Il punto sugli infortunati
Immagine top news n.3 Dal possibile stage ai playoff, Gravina parla a 360° della Nazionale. E non risparmia polemiche
Immagine top news n.4 Milan, in attesa di Pulisic c'è la tegola Rabiot: lesione muscolare per il francese
Immagine top news n.5 Scanavino lascia la Juventus. Non c'è nel nuovo CdA, presenti Comolli e Ferrero
Immagine top news n.6 Juventus, UEFA apre un procedimento per sforamento tetto del FFP: decisione in primavera
Immagine top news n.7 Gravina: "Fantasioso lo slittamento di una partita di campionato per favorire la Nazionale"
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Paratici torna ufficialmente al Tottenham. Perché è uno dei migliori ds al mondo Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Per Gennaro Gattuso questa Nazionale ha ancora un grande difetto
Immagine news podcast n.2 Due manifestazioni e una partita: così Udine si prepara a vivere la giornata di oggi
Immagine news podcast n.3 Come reagirà la Juventus all'emergenza nerissima in difesa dopo il ko di Bremer
Immagine news podcast n.4 Dopo Hojlund e McTominay, un altro colpo dallo United per il Napoli a gennaio?
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Mori: “Livorno in difficoltà, serve lucidità. Derby Ascoli-Samb? Festa attesa da 40 anni”
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Ruffini: "Tornare in C era un obiettivo. La Giana Erminio il club giusto per me"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Greco: "Ascoli squadra forte e organizzata, lotterà per la promozione in B fino alla fine"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Roma, domani l'esame Inter: a breve la conferenza stampa di Gasperini
Immagine news Serie A n.2 L'Atalanta compie 118 anni. Stasera la festa: verrà svelata la statua dedicata all'Europa League
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Parma con dei dubbi ma con un Cremaschi in più. Il mese di fuoco di Cuesta parte da Marassi
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Inter, tornano le sirene inglesi per Dimarco. Il club nerazzurro lavora per il rinnovo
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Il Toro perde Aboukhlal, Ausilio smentisce l'interesse per Neymar: le top news delle 13
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Difendere il primo posto e non solo. Per il Napoli di Conte ritorna anche la Champions
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Virtus Entella-Sampdoria, i convocati di Chiappella: assenti Del Lungo, Bariti e Guiu
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Raimondo: "Mihajlovic primo mister ad aver creduto in me. A Frosinone posso esprimermi al meglio"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Marco Perrotta, il Pirata del Padova. "Tutta colpa del Papu Gomez"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Mantova, si alza il sipario sul “nuovo” Martelli: restyling completato e novità per i tifosi
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Frosinone, report medico: elongazione all'adduttore destro per Giorgio Cittadini
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Avellino, Biancolino: "Con la Juve Stabia è un derby? Più per loro. Non lo chiamerei così"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 "Il Sorrento a Sorrento", la manifestazione dei tifosi per l'adeguamento dello 'Stadio Italia'
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Mori: “Livorno in difficoltà, serve lucidità. Derby Ascoli-Samb? Festa attesa da 40 anni”
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Ruffini: "Tornare in C era un obiettivo. La Giana Erminio il club giusto per me"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Guidonia Montecelio, Doninelli: "I nostri giocatori devono sposare la causa senza remore"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Pontedera, Bargagna: "Le criticità del calcio son molteplici, serve una riforma di sistema"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Giugliano-Capuano, il matrimonio si farà. Ma c'è da attendere il Collegio Arbitrale
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Juventus Women, Walti: "Contro il Bayern Monaco avremmo almeno meritato il pareggio"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Juventus Women ko col Bayern Monaco. Girelli: "Abbassare la testa, lavorare e ripartire"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Un'icona come nuova capo delegazione: Sara Gama torna a vestire l'Azzurro
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 La Seconda Giornata di Women’s Champions League non sorride a Roma e Juve: il punto
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Juventus Women, Canzi: "Peccato, dal replay non si capisce se il pallone è entrato o no"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Women’s Champions League, Juventus beffata: il Bayern Monaco vince in pieno recupero
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.162 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Ricardo Paciocco, la vita del "mago della rabona" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Blindato il secondo posto ma c’è da festeggiare?