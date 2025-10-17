Torna la Premier League con un grande classico. L'Arsenal difende il primato nel derby

Torna la Premier League che ci regala uno dei grandi classici del calcio inglese come Liverpool-Manchester United, la rivalità più accesa del campionato. Due squadre che arrivano all'appuntamento in uno stato di forma simile, sebbene con classifiche diverse.

Reds che hanno addirittura perso tre partite consecutive, di cui due in Premier e in mezzo contro il Galatasaray in Champions. Sorprendente se si pensa alla partenza a razzo con 5 vittorie nelle prime 5 di campionato, se pur vincendo quasi sempre nei minuti finali.

Molti dubbi sull'operato di Ruben Amorim in panchina, ma l'azionista di maggioranza del club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ha ribadito nelle scorse settimane che il portoghese ha tre anni di tempo per riportare i red devils in alto.

Occhio al derby londinese fra Fulham e Arsenal, con i gunners momentaneamente al comando della classifica. Fabio Paratici torna al Tottenham e la sua prima partita della seconda avventura da dirigente degli Spurs è contro l'Aston Villa, che invece ha salutato nelle settimane scorse Monchi.

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)

Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)

Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)

Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)

Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)

Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)

Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)

Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)

Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)

West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

LA CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 16

2. Liverpool 15

3. Tottenham 14

4. Bournemouth 14

5. Manchester City 13

6. Crystal Palace 12

7. Chelsea 11

8. Everton 11

9. Sunderland 11

10. Manchester United 10

11. Newcastle 9

12. Brighton 9

13. Aston Villa 9

14. Fulham 8

15. Leeds 8

16. Brentford 7

17. Nottingham Forest 5

18. Burnley 4

19. West Ham 4

20. Wolverhampton 2

MARCATORI

9 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)

4 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford) e Anthony (Burnley)

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham (24 ottobre, 21)

Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)

Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)

Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)

Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)

Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)

Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)

Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)

Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)

Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)