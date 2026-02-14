Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, San Valentino con il derby d'Italia: dove vedere Inter-Juventus

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 25ª giornata: si parte alle 15.00 con Como-Fiorentina, alle 18.00 Lazio-Atalanta, alle 20.45 il derby d'Italia fra Inter e Juventus. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e alle migliori partite dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 14 febbraio

12.30 Como-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Ternana-Genoa (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Hertha-Hannover (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
13.15 Burton Albion-West Ham (FA Cup) - DAZN
14.00 Espanyol-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Cavese-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Benevento-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cosenza-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casarano-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Monopoli-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Giugliano-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.45 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT, DAZN
15.00 Como-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Modena-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN, LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Palermo-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN, LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Sampdoria-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN, LAB CHANNEL
15.30 Werder-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA, NOW
16.00 Southampton-Leicester (FA Cup) - DAZN
16.00 Burnley-Mansfield (FA Cup) - DAZN
16.00 Manchester City-Salford (FA Cup) - DAZN
16.00 Norwich-West Bromwich Albion (FA Cup) - DAZN
16.00 Port Vale-Bristol City (FA Cup) - DAZN
16.15 Getafe-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Marsiglia-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.15 Catanzaro-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Siracusa-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Foggia-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Picerno-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Lazio-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Charleroi-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Stoccarda-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Siviglia-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
18.45 Newcastle-Aston Villa (FA Cup) - DAZN
19.30 Cesena-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Inter-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Liverpool-Brighton (FA Cup) - DAZN
21.05 Paris FC-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

