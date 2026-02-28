Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondialimondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Lecce, Hellas-Napoli e Inter-Genoa

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Lecce, Hellas-Napoli e Inter-GenoaTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo l'anticipo di ieri sera, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare. Si parte alle 15.00 con Como-Lecce, alle 18.00 Hellas Verona-Napoli e stasera alle 20.45 Inter-Genoa. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 28 febbraio

13.00 Kaiserslautern-Paderborn (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
13.30 Bournemouth-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Union Brescia-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Albinoleffe-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cavese-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trapani-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Forlì-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Como-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Modena-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sudtirol-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Liverpool-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Newcastle-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Burnley-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.15 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Spezia-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Foggia-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Perugia-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Picerno-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Trento-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Patria-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Verona-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Anversa-Sint Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Leeds-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
18.30 Maiorca-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Avellino-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Sambenedettese-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
20.30 Inter U23-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Ascoli-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Greuther Furth-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Inter-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Oviedo-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 Le Havre-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA

Articoli correlati
Genoa, missione impresa a San Siro. Il Secolo XIX: "De Rossi vuole ribellarsi ancora... Genoa, missione impresa a San Siro. Il Secolo XIX: "De Rossi vuole ribellarsi ancora al destino"
Lutto per il tecnico dell'Inter femminile Giampiero Piovani, è morto il padre Lutto per il tecnico dell'Inter femminile Giampiero Piovani, è morto il padre
L'Inter e lo shock Bodo da superare, La Gazzetta dello Sport in apertura: "Scudetto... L'Inter e lo shock Bodo da superare, La Gazzetta dello Sport in apertura: "Scudetto a ogni costo"
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Il Comune di Roma approva la delibera per il nuovo stadio: "Progetto che parla di... Il Comune di Roma approva la delibera per il nuovo stadio: "Progetto che parla di futuro"
Lutto per il tecnico dell'Inter femminile Giampiero Piovani, è morto il padre Lutto per il tecnico dell'Inter femminile Giampiero Piovani, è morto il padre
Lega Calcio Serie A risarcita dai primi utenti tv pirata Lega Calcio Serie A risarcita dai primi utenti tv pirata
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Lecce, Hellas-Napoli e Inter-Genoa Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Lecce, Hellas-Napoli e Inter-Genoa
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 28 febbraio Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 28 febbraio
Parma-Cagliari 1-1: il tabellino della gara Parma-Cagliari 1-1: il tabellino della gara
Roma-Juve, una sfida decisiva per la Champions? Il commento degli opinionisti TMW RadioRoma-Juve, una sfida decisiva per la Champions? Il commento degli opinionisti
Massimo Orlando: "Juve, dopo la Champions sarà dura contrastare questa Roma" TMW RadioMassimo Orlando: "Juve, dopo la Champions sarà dura contrastare questa Roma"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, per la porta ci sono anche Carnesecchi e Restes. Inter, Bastoni tra rinnovo e l’interesse del Barcellona. Il Liverpool sempre su Dumfries. Goretzka occasione a parametro zero
Le più lette
1 Juventus, per la porta ci sono anche Carnesecchi e Restes. Inter, Bastoni tra rinnovo e l’interesse del Barcellona. Il Liverpool sempre su Dumfries. Goretzka occasione a parametro zero
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 27 febbraio
3 Sampdoria, Gregucci: "La B chiede compattezza. Contestazione? Rispetto le opinioni"
4 Il rinnovo e poi l'arrivederci: Girelli saluta la Juventus per coronare il 'sogno americano'
5 Da Monza-Entella a Pescara-Palermo, le formazioni ufficiali di Serie B
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Guelfi e Ghibellini 11:00Guelfi e Ghibellini
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.
Repliche 13:00Repliche
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, le probabili formazioni di tutte le gare valide per il 27° turno di Serie A
Immagine top news n.1 Champions League, il tabellone e tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul percorso dell'Atalanta
Immagine top news n.2 Europa League, il tabellone e tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul derby fra Roma e Bologna
Immagine top news n.3 Bentornato Folorunsho: gol da centrocampo al rientro dopo due mesi. E quel bacio di Pisacane
Immagine top news n.4 Serie A, la classifica: il Cagliari sale a +6 sulla terzultima, Parma a un punto dalla Lazio
Immagine top news n.5 Il gol dell'ex di Oristanio risponde al golazo di Folorunsho: Parma-Cagliari 1-1 è un vero show
Immagine top news n.6 Chi è Carlos Henrique Raposo, il calciatore-truffatore citato da Dargen D'Amico a Sanremo
Immagine top news n.7 Dietrofront Napoli, Anguissa non sarà convocato contro il Verona: è prevalsa la prudenza
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Osimhen aumenta i rimpianti per la Juventus. Cosa sarebbe con un vero 9 Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 È ufficiale: l'Atalanta ha trovato l'erede perfetto di Gasperini
Immagine news podcast n.2 Il tracollo Champions mette in discussione il futuro di Chivu all'Inter?
Immagine news podcast n.3 Quando rischiare troppo sul mercato non paga. La lezione del Pisa
Immagine news podcast n.4 Rivoluzione Torino: come possono cambiare i granata con Roberto D'Aversa
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Roma-Juve, una sfida decisiva per la Champions? Il commento degli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Massimo Orlando: "Juve, dopo la Champions sarà dura contrastare questa Roma"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Braglia: "Roma favorita con la Juve. Inter, più difficile col Genoa che il derby"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Bologna, missione sei punti: a Pisa per spingere sull’acceleratore
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Inter-Genoa, crocevia scudetto. Dopo il tonfo Champions Chivu cerca il riscatto
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Spalletti sprona la Juve: dalla Champions slancio per Roma
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Lazio, Ratkov insidia Maldini: Sarri pronto a dare una chance al serbo
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 27 febbraio
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Palmieri su Berardi: "Ha dimostrato con i fatti l'attaccamento al Sassuolo"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Serie B, Spezia-Reggiana: il treno salvezza passa dal Picco, Artistico sfida Gondo
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Serie B, Sudtirol-Venezia: al Druso passano punti pesantissimi
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Serie B, Avellino-Juve Stabia: vespe al Partenio in grande emergenza
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Serie B, Modena-Padova: sfida da playoff al Braglia
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Serie B, Empoli-Cesena: sfida per uscire dalla crisi al Castellani
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Sampdoria, problema al polpaccio per Henderson: le sue condizioni saranno valutate
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Olidata smentisce l'interesse per la Salernitana: "Nessun negoziato in corso"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, Rabbi non basta al Cittadella. Colpo salvezza della Pergolettese: Triestina ko
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Il Livorno firma una collaborazione con la Federcalcio di Malta: i dettagli dell'accordo
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Doppio colpo dalla Serie D per l'attacco della Samb: ecco Maspero jr e Semprini
Immagine news Serie C n.5 La Pergolettese guarda al futuro: blindato fino al 2028 il giovane terzino Roversi
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Morrone: “Vicenza promosso, playoff una B2. Salernitana? Cosmi è una garanzia con Faggiano”
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Inter-Genoa, dominio nerazzurro a San Siro
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Verona-Napoli, obbligo di reagire per entrambe
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Parma-Cagliari, i ducali inseguono le quattro vittorie di fila
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Il rinnovo e poi l'arrivederci: Girelli saluta la Juventus per coronare il 'sogno americano'
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 La NWSL sempre più tinta d'azzurro: in sei mesi sono quattro le azzurre approdate negli USA
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Quindici trofei, 241 presenze e 150 reti. I numeri e i primati di Girelli alla Juventus
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Girelli ai tifosi della Juve: "Certe occasioni o le prendi o rischi di non viverle più"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Girelli saluta la Juve per sei mesi. Braghin: "Ha fatto la storia, giusto farle vivere l'esperienza negli USA"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Juve e Girelli è arrivato il momento dell'arrivederci. L'attaccante rinnova e vola negli Stati Uniti
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.165 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Marco Ferrante: "Io, il Napoli di Maradona e quel Torino a cui ho dato l'anima" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Non ci si fida più del sistema ma è un problema solo nostro…