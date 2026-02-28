Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Lecce, Hellas-Napoli e Inter-Genoa

Dopo l'anticipo di ieri sera, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare. Si parte alle 15.00 con Como-Lecce, alle 18.00 Hellas Verona-Napoli e stasera alle 20.45 Inter-Genoa. In TV sarà possibile assistere anche alle gare di Serie B, Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 28 febbraio

13.00 Kaiserslautern-Paderborn (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

13.30 Bournemouth-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Union Brescia-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Albinoleffe-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Cavese-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Trapani-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Forlì-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Como-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Empoli-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Modena-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sudtirol-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Liverpool-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Newcastle-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Burnley-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Spezia-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Foggia-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Perugia-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Picerno-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Trento-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pro Patria-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Verona-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.15 Anversa-Sint Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Leeds-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Maiorca-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Avellino-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

20.30 Sambenedettese-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

20.30 Inter U23-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Ascoli-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Greuther Furth-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Inter-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

21.00 Oviedo-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.05 Le Havre-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA