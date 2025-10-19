Feyenoord scatenato, vince 0-7 e vola in Eredivisie. Ueda a tutto gas: il giapponese ne fa 3

Il Feyenoord chiude la 9ª giornata di Eredivisie travolgendo l'Heracles. Sette reti per la squadra di Robin van Persie, trascinati da uno scatenato Ayase Ueda: il giapponese segna una tripletta e vola nella classifica marcatori, candidandosi per un ruolo da protagonista anche per la Scarpa d'Oro. Due reti per Hadj Moussa, a segno anche Steijn e Borges. Cammino quasi perfetto per la squadra di Rotterdam che ha vinto 8 partite e pareggiato una. E il prossimo turno lo scontro diretto contro il PSV Eindhoven campione in carica, al "De Kuip".

EREDIVISIE - 9 ª GIORNATA

NEC Nijmegen - Twente 3-3

Utrecht - Volendam 3-1

PSV Eindhoven - Go Ahead Eagles 2-1

NAC Breda - PEC Zwolle 2-2

Ajax - AZ Alkmaar 0-2

Telstar - Heerenveen 2-3

Groningen - Sparta Rotterdam 0-2

Excelsior - Fortuna Sittard 1-0

Heracles - Feyenord 0-7

CLASSIFICA

1. Feyenoord 25

2. PSV Eindhoven 22

3. AZ Alkmaar 18

4. Ajax 16

5. Groningen 15

6. NEC Nijmegen 14

7. Twente 14

8. Utrecht 14

9. Fortuna Sittard 13

10. Sparta Rotterdam 13

11. Heerenveen 12

12. Go Ahead Eagles 10

13. Excelsior 9

14. NAC Breda 8

15. PEC Zwolle 8

16. Telstar 7

17. Volendam 7

18. Heracles 3

MARCATORI



11 reti: Ueda (Feyenoord)

5 reti: Weghorst (Ajax), Steijn (Feyenoord), Willumson (Groningen), Vente (Heerenveen), Kostons (PEC Zwolle), Lauritsen (Sparta Rotterdam), Van Wolfswinkel (Twente)

10ª GIORNATA

Heerenveen - NAC Breda (24 ottobre, ore 20)

Fortuna Sittard - Groningen (25 ottobre, 16.30)

Sparta Rotterdam - Telstar (25 ottobre, 18.45)

Volendam - Heracles (25 ottobre, 20)

PEC Zwolle - NEC Nijmegen (25 ottobre, 21)

Twente - Ajax (26 ottobre, 12.15)

Feyenoord - PSV Eindhoven (26 ottobre, 14.30)

AZ Alkmaar - Utrecht (26 ottobre, 16.45)

Go Ahead Eagles - Excelsior (26 ottobre, 20)