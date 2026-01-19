Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce 1-1

Un'intera partita in vantaggio per il Bournemouth, poi la beffa finale. Il posticipo della ventiduesima giornata di Premier League tra Brighton e Bournemouth si chiude col risultato di 1-1. Ospiti in vantaggio col rigore di Tavernier in apertura di partita, poi al 91' i Seagulls trovano l'1-1 grazie a una rete di Kostoulas.

Questo il programma della 22 giornata di Premier League

Sabato 17 gennaio

Manchester United - Manchester City 2-0

Chelsea- Brentford 2-0

Leeds - Fulham 1-0

Liverpool - Burnley 1-1

Sunderland - Crystal Palace 2-1

Tottenham - West Ham 1-2

Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0-0

Domenica 18 gennaio

Wolverhampton - Newcastle 0-0

Aston Villa - Everton 0-1

Lunedi 19 gennaio

Brighton - Bournemouth 1-1

Questa la classifica di Premier League

1. Arsenal — 50 punti (22 partite giocate)

2. Manchester City — 43 (22)

3. Aston Villa — 43 (22)

4. Liverpool — 36 (22)

5. Manchester United — 35 (22)

6. Chelsea — 34 (22)

7. Brentford — 33 (22)

8. Sunderland — 33 (22)

9. Newcastle — 33 (22)

10. Everton — 32 (22)

11. Fulham — 31 (22)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion — 30 (22)

13. Crystal Palace — 28 (22)

14. Tottenham — 27 (22)

15. AFC Bournemouth — 27 (22)

16. Leeds — 25 (22)

17. Nottingham Forest — 22 (22)

18. West Ham — 17 (22)

19. Burnley — 14 (22)

20. Wolverhampton — 8 (22)