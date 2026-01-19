Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce 1-1

Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce 1-1TUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di José María Díaz Acosta
Oggi alle 23:30Calcio estero
Pierpaolo Matrone

Un'intera partita in vantaggio per il Bournemouth, poi la beffa finale. Il posticipo della ventiduesima giornata di Premier League tra Brighton e Bournemouth si chiude col risultato di 1-1. Ospiti in vantaggio col rigore di Tavernier in apertura di partita, poi al 91' i Seagulls trovano l'1-1 grazie a una rete di Kostoulas.

Questo il programma della 22 giornata di Premier League

Sabato 17 gennaio
Manchester United - Manchester City 2-0
Chelsea- Brentford 2-0
Leeds - Fulham 1-0
Liverpool - Burnley 1-1
Sunderland - Crystal Palace 2-1
Tottenham - West Ham 1-2
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0-0

Domenica 18 gennaio
Wolverhampton - Newcastle 0-0
Aston Villa - Everton 0-1

Lunedi 19 gennaio
Brighton - Bournemouth 1-1

Questa la classifica di Premier League
1. Arsenal — 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City — 43 (22)
3. Aston Villa — 43 (22)
4. Liverpool — 36 (22)
5. Manchester United — 35 (22)
6. Chelsea — 34 (22)
7. Brentford — 33 (22)
8. Sunderland — 33 (22)
9. Newcastle — 33 (22)
10. Everton — 32 (22)
11. Fulham — 31 (22)
12. Brighton & Hove Albion — 30 (22)
13. Crystal Palace — 28 (22)
14. Tottenham — 27 (22)
15. AFC Bournemouth — 27 (22)
16. Leeds — 25 (22)
17. Nottingham Forest — 22 (22)
18. West Ham — 17 (22)
19. Burnley — 14 (22)
20. Wolverhampton — 8 (22)

Articoli correlati
Bournemouth-Mandas, accordo con il portiere trovato e offerta alzata per la Lazio:... Bournemouth-Mandas, accordo con il portiere trovato e offerta alzata per la Lazio: i dettagli
Lazio, già incassati 75 milioni dagli addii: il Bournemouth può portarne altri 17... Lazio, già incassati 75 milioni dagli addii: il Bournemouth può portarne altri 17 per Mandas
Iraola: "Semenyo al City? Affare non costoso, Guardiola ne tirerà fuori il massimo"... Iraola: "Semenyo al City? Affare non costoso, Guardiola ne tirerà fuori il massimo"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce... Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce 1-1
Rafa Silva verso il ritorno al Benfica: missione in Turchia per chiudere col Besiktas... Rafa Silva verso il ritorno al Benfica: missione in Turchia per chiudere col Besiktas
LaLiga, il Siviglia torna a muovere la classifica dopo 4 ko di fila: 2-2 in rimonta... LaLiga, il Siviglia torna a muovere la classifica dopo 4 ko di fila: 2-2 in rimonta all'Elche
Coppa d'Africa, il bollettino delle forze dell'ordine: 13 arresti per le tensioni... Coppa d'Africa, il bollettino delle forze dell'ordine: 13 arresti per le tensioni della finale
Pape Gueye, eroe della finale di Coppa d'Africa: "Vi racconto il gol. Marocco? Nostri... Pape Gueye, eroe della finale di Coppa d'Africa: "Vi racconto il gol. Marocco? Nostri fratelli"
Paquetà-Flamengo, la pista non è tramontata: può lasciare il West Ham anche dopo... Paquetà-Flamengo, la pista non è tramontata: può lasciare il West Ham anche dopo gennaio
Brahim Diaz nella bufera, Luis Enrique: "Anche Zidane fece il cucchiaio in una finale..."... Brahim Diaz nella bufera, Luis Enrique: "Anche Zidane fece il cucchiaio in una finale..."
Guehi saluta il Crystal Palace: "Eternamente grato, qui lascio un pezzo della mia... Guehi saluta il Crystal Palace: "Eternamente grato, qui lascio un pezzo della mia vita"
Editoriale di Enzo Bucchioni Immagine box laterale di Enzo Bucchioni Milan, colpo Fullkrug-gol. Ora punta Tiago Gabriel. Inter, giallo Mlacic. Juve, un rilancio per Mateta. E tratta Mingueza. Napoli, Lang e Lucca in prestito. En-Nesyri si fa, Chelsea offre Sterling. Bloccato Zirkzee
Le più lette
1 Quote vincente Serie B, le scommesse sulle favorite alla promozione
2 Lazio-Como, le probabili formazioni: in mediana c'è Belahyane, straordinari per Douvikas
3 Milan, colpo Fullkrug-gol. Ora punta Tiago Gabriel. Inter, giallo Mlacic. Juve, un rilancio per Mateta. E tratta Mingueza. Napoli, Lang e Lucca in prestito. En-Nesyri si fa, Chelsea offre Sterling. Bloccato Zirkzee
4 Si è conclusa la 21^ di Serie A: tutti i risultati, i tabellini e le pagelle
5 Lucca in Premier League, scambio Fiorentina-Bologna: i 10 colpi che dobbiamo aspettarci questa settimana
Ora in radio
Repliche 18:30Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Napoli, Conte: "Tutti questi infortuni sono cose inspiegabili. Lukaku? Ci vuole pazienza"
Immagine top news n.1 Scontri sull'A1, si va verso il divieto di trasferta fino a fine stagione per i tifosi di Fiorentina e Roma
Immagine top news n.2 Inter, Chivu: "Arsenal al top in Europa insieme al Bayern. Saremo la miglior versione di noi stessi"
Immagine top news n.3 Lucca in Premier League, scambio Fiorentina-Bologna: i 10 colpi che dobbiamo aspettarci questa settimana
Immagine top news n.4 La Fiorentina spinge per Fabbian, al Bologna andrebbe Sohm. Affare avviato, il punto
Immagine top news n.5 Trionfo Senegal in Coppa, Papa Waigo: "Mané ha salvato la faccia di tutto il calcio africano"
Immagine top news n.6 Ronaldo batte la Juventus in tribunale: non dovrà restituire i 9,7 milioni del periodo Covid
Immagine top news n.7 Torino, un rinforzo per Baroni: visite mediche iniziate per Rafa Obrador
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano L'incredibile Luka Jovic, l'uomo dei derby e la nuova vita con l'AEK Atene Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 L'Estrela fortunata di Corvino: Ngom è il quarto colpo in arrivo da Amadora
Immagine news podcast n.2 McKennie show con la Juventus: perché non sta ancora rinnovando?
Immagine news podcast n.3 La Sampdoria di Andrea Mancini e un mercato di gennaio con pochi eguali
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il Torino e l'inizio del riscatto dei colpi tanto criticati di Vagnati
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Milan, che salto: miracolo o grande lavoro di Allegri? Il parere degli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Napoli, il perché di tutti questi infortuni secondo gli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Baiano: "Roma, che esordio Malen. Inter? Le altre devono solo sperare che..."
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Lazio, Provedel: "Sconfitta brutta, hanno fatto tutto loro. Il mercato non ci compete"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Lazio, Sarri: "Il gol in apertura ha condizionato la partita. Difficoltà? No ad alibi"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Juventus, si guarda al parametro zero Kessié in vista di giugno: lascerà l'Arabia
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Como, Fabregas: "Oggi vittoria importante. Il nuovo fuorigioco cambierà il calcio negativamente"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Lazio, Sarri: "Non siamo stati così disastrosi nel primo tempo, dopo il terzo gol è finita"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Lautaro Valenti ha ammiratori in patria: il Rosario Central sull'argentino del Parma
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Mantova, Balcot: "Questa è la mia grande opportunità. Voglio conquistare Modesto"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Dal giallorosso della Roma a quello del Catanzaro: il 2008 Vella alla corte di Aquilani
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Empoli, report medico: ricostruzione del crociato anteriore per Pietro Pellegri
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Venezia, in stand-by la trattativa per Dagasso. Su Condé si è inserito il Linz
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Bedin sul cambio di proprietà del Padova: "Banzato imprenditore serio e solido"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Avellino, pista Izzo sempre calda: il difensore apre al ritorno e tratta con il Monza
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Benevento, Caldirola: "Voglio riportare questo club in B. Floro? Mi ricorda Palladino"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, 22ª giornata: Cosenza-Crotone 0-2. Agli squali il derby e i tre punti
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C 2025/2026, il punto sulle panchine: è del Giugliano il primo esonero del nuovo anno
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Chiamatelo Mr. Incredibile! Fabio Gallo imbattuto in Serie C da 54 giornate
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Trapani, ennesima sirena di mercato: per Niko Kirwan si fa sotto il Potenza
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Serie C, 22ª giornata: Cosenza-Crotone 0-1 al 45'. In rete Di Pasquale al 32'
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Inter-Arsenal, i nerazzurri si giocano la qualificazione diretta
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Copenhagen-Napoli, gli azzurri non possono sbagliare
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Lazio-Como, la corsa all'Europa passa dall'Olimpico
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 La Top11 della Serie A Women: tris per Inter e Roma. E brillano le stelle delle 'piccole'
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Juventus, Sliskovic torna dal prestito e viene ceduta in Germania: giocherà all'Amburgo
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 È della Roma il primo tentativo di fuga in Serie A Women. Che bagarre per la salvezza
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Inter Women, Csiszár: "Questi tre punti significano tantissimo, dobbiamo continuare così"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Roma, Rossettini: "Vittoria fondamentale in vista del derby. Ma serve un altro atteggiamento"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Inter W., Piovani: "Prestazione straordinaria, le ragazze hanno alzato l’asticella del professionismo"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Bruno Beatrice, "l'indiano" della Fiorentina e un caso mai risolto Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Bello l’equilibrio, meno bello il nervosismo (causa VAR)