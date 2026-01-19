Il Brighton riprende il Bournemouth al 91' nel posticipo di Premier League: finisce 1-1
Un'intera partita in vantaggio per il Bournemouth, poi la beffa finale. Il posticipo della ventiduesima giornata di Premier League tra Brighton e Bournemouth si chiude col risultato di 1-1. Ospiti in vantaggio col rigore di Tavernier in apertura di partita, poi al 91' i Seagulls trovano l'1-1 grazie a una rete di Kostoulas.
Questo il programma della 22 giornata di Premier League
Sabato 17 gennaio
Manchester United - Manchester City 2-0
Chelsea- Brentford 2-0
Leeds - Fulham 1-0
Liverpool - Burnley 1-1
Sunderland - Crystal Palace 2-1
Tottenham - West Ham 1-2
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0-0
Domenica 18 gennaio
Wolverhampton - Newcastle 0-0
Aston Villa - Everton 0-1
Lunedi 19 gennaio
Brighton - Bournemouth 1-1
Questa la classifica di Premier League
1. Arsenal — 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City — 43 (22)
3. Aston Villa — 43 (22)
4. Liverpool — 36 (22)
5. Manchester United — 35 (22)
6. Chelsea — 34 (22)
7. Brentford — 33 (22)
8. Sunderland — 33 (22)
9. Newcastle — 33 (22)
10. Everton — 32 (22)
11. Fulham — 31 (22)
12. Brighton & Hove Albion — 30 (22)
13. Crystal Palace — 28 (22)
14. Tottenham — 27 (22)
15. AFC Bournemouth — 27 (22)
16. Leeds — 25 (22)
17. Nottingham Forest — 22 (22)
18. West Ham — 17 (22)
19. Burnley — 14 (22)
20. Wolverhampton — 8 (22)