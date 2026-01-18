Il Newcastle cerca il sorpasso sul Chelsea: Tonali sfida Tchatchoua, le formazioni
Alle 15 la prima delle due gare previste nella domenica della Premier League. Il Newcastle dell'ex Milan Sandro Tonali cerca una vittoria contro il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton, dove è ancora titolare l'ex Verona Jackson Tchatchoua. Vediamo di seguito le scelte dei due tecnici, Rob Edwards ed Eddie Howe, per la sfida in che sta per iniziare.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Wolverhampton-Newcastle
Wolverhampton: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Mane, Hwang, Arokodare.
A disposizione: Johnstone, Lima, Doherty, Agbadou, Wolfe, Lopez, R Gomes, Arias, Strand Larsen. Allenatore: Rob Edwards.
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade.
A disposizione: Ramsdale, Wissa, Elanga, Willock, Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Miley. Allenatore: Eddie Howe.
Questo il programma della 22 giornata di Premier League
Sabato 17 gennaio
Manchester United - Manchester City 2-0
Chelsea- Brentford 2-0
Leeds - Fulham 1-0
Liverpool - Burnley 1-1
Sunderland - Crystal Palace 2-1
Tottenham - West Ham 1-2
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0-0
Domenica 18 gennaio
Wolverhampton - Newcastle ore 15.00
Aston Villa - Everton ore 17:30
Lunedi 19 gennaio
Brighton - Bournemouth ore 21:00
Questa la classifica di Premier League
1. Arsenal — 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City — 43 (22)
3. Aston Villa — 43 (21)
4. Liverpool — 36 (22)
5. Manchester United — 35 (22)
6. Chelsea — 34 (22)
7. Brentford — 33 (22)
8. Sunderland — 33 (22)
9. Newcastle — 32 (21)
10. Fulham — 31 (22)
11. Brighton & Hove Albion — 29 (21)
12. Everton — 29 (21)
13. Crystal Palace — 28 (22)
14. Tottenham — 27 (22)
15. AFC Bournemouth — 26 (21)
16. Leeds — 25 (22)
17. Nottingham Forest — 22 (22)
18. West Ham — 17 (22)
19. Burnley — 14 (22)
20. Wolverhampton — 7 (21)