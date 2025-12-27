Liverpool, grossa novità: Chiesa torna titolare 59 giorni dopo, chance unica da Slot
Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali di Liverpool-Wolverhampton, match valido per la 18a giornata di Premier League, e c'è una gigantesca novità nell'undici di Arne Slot. Il tecnico olandese dei Reds infatti ha scelto di rilanciare dal primo minuto Federico Chiesa: l'ultima volta che l'ex Juventus ha cominciato dall'inizio in campo con la squadra campione d'Inghilterra in carica è stato contro il Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup (0-3) dello scorso 29 ottobre.
Dopo 59 giorni Chiesa torna a indossare la maglia da titolare per un match obbligatoriamente da vincere per il Liverpool, contro i Wolves letteralmente sprofondati nel baratro della classifica, con l'occasione ghiotta di scavalcare il Chelsea momentaneamente. In attesa del super match contro l'Aston Villa di questa sera.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Frimpong; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Chiesa, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike.
A disposizione: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Bradley, Gakpo, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky.
Allenatore: Slot.
Wolverhampton: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, J Gomes, Andre, Mane, Hwang, Arokodare.
A disposizione: Johnstone, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Hoever, Lopez, Gonzalez, Tchatchoua, Rawlings.
Allenatore: Edwards.
PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA
Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Manchester United 29*
6. Liverpool 29
7. Sunderland 27
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23*
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara in più
MARCATORI
19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)
ASSIST
7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)