Liverpool e Manchester United, chi si scuote? Il programma in Premier League e la classifica
Daniele Najjar
Vince l'Arsenal contro l'Everton, cade il City contro l'Aston Villa, colpo del Tottenham di Roberto De Zerbi in casa del Chelsea. Oggi prosegue l'ottava giornata della Premier League: alle 15 spiccano Liverpool-Brighton e Manchester United-Bournemouth.
Premier League, il programma dell'8ª giornata
Venerdì 23 ottobre
Ipswich Town - Nottingham Forest 1-1
Sabato 24 ottobre
13:30 | Aston Villa - Manchester City 2-1
16:00 | Coventry City - Fulham 0-1
16:00 | Arsenal - Everton 2-0
18:30 | Chelsea - Tottenham 0-2
Domenica 25 ottobre
15:00 | Hull City - Brentford
15:00 | Liverpool - Brighton
15:00 | Manchester United - Bournemouth
15:00 | Crystal Palace - Newcastle
17:30 | Sunderland - Leeds
Premier League, la classifica aggiornata
1. Manchester City – 21 punti (8 partite)
2. Arsenal – 21 punti (8 partite)
3. Brighton – 16 punti (7 partite)
4. Chelsea – 13 punti (8 partite)
5. Liverpool – 12 punti (7 partite)
6. Aston Villa – 11 punti (8 partite)
7. Brentford – 10 punti (7 partite)
8. Leeds – 10 punti (7 partite)
9. Everton – 10 punti (8 partite)
10. Ipswich – 10 punti (8 partite)
11. Hull City – 9 punti (7 partite)
12. Tottenham – 9 punti (8 partite)
13. Fulham – 8 punti (8 partite)
14. Newcastle – 8 punti (7 partite)
15. Manchester United – 7 punti (7 partite)
16. Crystal Palace – 7 punti (7 partite)
17. Bournemouth – 6 punti (7 partite)
18. Nottingham Forest – 6 punti (8 partite)
19. Coventry – 6 punti (8 partite)
20. Sunderland – 4 punti (7 partite)