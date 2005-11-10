Premier, l'Everton vince l'anticipo: 3-1 al Coventry e sorpasso al Liverpool in classifica
Michele Pavese
Una ripresa scoppiettante e una vittoria che porta l'Everton al quinto posto in classifica. Nell'anticipo della decima giornata di Premier League la squadra di David Moyes batte 3-1 il Coventry di Frank Lampard. Succede tutto nella ripresa: Gboho illude gli ospiti, prima del tris dei Toffees firmato da Barry (doppietta) e Dewsbury-Hall.
Venerdì 6 novembre
Everton - Coventry City 3-1
Sabato 7 novembre
Leeds United - Tottenham
Arsenal - Hull City
Fulham - Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
Domenica 8 novembre
Brighton - Brentford
Crystal Palace - Liverpool
Ipswich Town - Bournemouth
Sunderland - Chelsea
Manchester United - Aston Villa
CLASSIFICA
Arsenal 24
Manchester City 21
Brighton 19
Chelsea 16
Everton 16
Liverpool 15
Brentford 14
Bournemouth 12
Tottenham 12
Aston Villa 12
Hull 11
Leeds 11
Newcastle 11
Ipswich 11
Fulham 9
Coventry 9
Manchester United 7
Crystal Palace 7
Nottingham Forest 6
Sunderland 5