Premier, il Newcastle inguaia Postecoglou: Forest quart'ultimo. Grealish, gioia al 93'

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
ieri alle 17:03Calcio estero
di Daniele Najjar

Niente da fare: alla settima partita dall'arrivo di Ange Postecoglou in panchina, il Nottingham Forest non riesce a vincere ed anzi cade 2-0 contro il Newcastle. ll Forest in questo momento, dopo sei giornate, è addirittura quart'ultimo in Premier League, mentre il Newcastle si gode il terzo gol di fila di Woltemade e risale la china nella graduatoria (9 punti).

Vittoria in rimonta dell'Everton sul Crystal Palace: decisivo il ritrovato Jack Grealish al terzo minuto di recupero. Negli altri campi pareggio fra Wolves e Brighton (1-1) e vittoria dell'Aston Villa sul Burnley (2-1).

I risulati e marcatori delle partite delle 15
Everton-Crystal Palace 2-1
37' Daniel Munoz (CP), 76' Ndiaye rig. (E), 90+3' Grealish (E)
Newcastle-Nottingham Forest 2-0
58' Bruno Guimaraes, 84' Woltemade rig.
Wolverhampton-Brighton 1-1
21' Verbruggen aut. (W), 86' Van Hecke (B)
Aston Villa-Burnley 2-1
25' e 63' Malen (A), 78' Ugochukwu (B)

Il programma della sesta giornata
Venerdì 3 ottobre
Bournemouth - Fulham 3-1

Sabato 4 ottobre
Leeds - Tottenham 1-2
Arsenal - West Ham United 2-0
Manchester United - Sunderland 2-0
Chelsea - Liverpool 2-1

Domenica 5 ottobre
Aston Villa - Burnley 2-1
Everton - Crystal Palace 2-1
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 2-0
Wolverhampton - Brighton 1-1
Brentford - Manchester City ore 17:15

LA CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 16
2. Liverpool 15
3. Tottenham 14
4. AFC Bournemouth 14
5. Crystal Palace 12
6. Chelsea 11
7. Everton 11
8. Sunderland 11
9. Manchester City 10*
10. Manchester United 10
11. Newcastle 9
12. Brighton 9
13. Aston Villa 9
14. Fulham 8
15. Leeds 8
16. Brentford 7*
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in meno

