Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, l'Everton torna a sorridere. Il West Ham batte il Burnley e lo aggancia

Premier League, l'Everton torna a sorridere. Il West Ham batte il Burnley e lo agganciaTUTTO mercato WEB
Oggi alle 18:11Calcio estero
Ivan Cardia

Al Burnley non basta la rete di Cullen al 97’ per evitare il ko con il West Ham e l’aggancio in classifica dalla formazione londinese, che vince 3-2. Torna al successo dopo tre turni senza i tre punti l’Everton, che supera 2-0 il Fulham e aggancia momentaneamente la coppia Aston Villa-Brighton al decimo posto in graduatoria. Ecco i risultati di Premier League del pomeriggio.

PROGRAMMA 11^ GIORNATA

Sabato 8 novembre
Tottenham-Manchester United 2-2
Everton-Fulham 2-0
West Ham-Burnley 3-2
Sunderland-Arsenal 18.30
Chelsea-Wolverhampton 21

Domenica 9 novembre
Aston Villa-Bournemouth
Brentford-Newcastle
Crystal Palace-Brighton
Nottingham Forest-Leeds
Manchester City-Liverpool

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA

1. Arsenal 25
2. Manchester City 19
3. Tottenham 18*
4. Liverpool 18
5. Sunderland 18
6. Bournemouth 18
7. Manchester United 18*
8. Chelsea 17
9. Crystal Palace 16
10. Brighton 15
11. Aston Villa 15
12. Everton 15*
13. Brentford 13
14. Newcastle 12
15. Fulham 11*
16. Leeds 11
17. Burnley 10*
18. West Ham 10*
19. Nottingham Forest 6
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in più

Articoli correlati
Everton, Moyes 'bacchetta' Beto e Barry: "Le prestazioni non sono state sufficienti"... Everton, Moyes 'bacchetta' Beto e Barry: "Le prestazioni non sono state sufficienti"
Rooney: "Stavo andando al Newcastle, avevo parlato con Shearer. Poi arrivò il Manchester... Rooney: "Stavo andando al Newcastle, avevo parlato con Shearer. Poi arrivò il Manchester United"
A Ndiaye risponde Xhaka: Sunderland quarto in Premier, con l'Everton finisce 1-1 A Ndiaye risponde Xhaka: Sunderland quarto in Premier, con l'Everton finisce 1-1
Altre notizie Calcio estero
LaLiga, il Siviglia torna al successo dopo tre partite. Andalusi più vicini alla... LaLiga, il Siviglia torna al successo dopo tre partite. Andalusi più vicini alla zona Europa
Premier League, l'Everton torna a sorridere. Il West Ham batte il Burnley e lo aggancia... Premier League, l'Everton torna a sorridere. Il West Ham batte il Burnley e lo aggancia
Kane evita il ko al Bayern, goleada Leverkusen: Bundesliga, i risultati del pomeriggio... Kane evita il ko al Bayern, goleada Leverkusen: Bundesliga, i risultati del pomeriggio
Real Madrid, Alonso archivia il ko col Liverpool: "Ora abbiamo Vallecas in mente"... Real Madrid, Alonso archivia il ko col Liverpool: "Ora abbiamo Vallecas in mente"
Pirola e l'Olympiacos avanti insieme: ai dettagli il rinnovo fino al 2028 con opzione... Pirola e l'Olympiacos avanti insieme: ai dettagli il rinnovo fino al 2028 con opzione
Il Girona rivede la luce: vittoria di misura ai danni dell'Alaves, decide Tsygankov... Il Girona rivede la luce: vittoria di misura ai danni dell'Alaves, decide Tsygankov
Everton, Moyes 'bacchetta' Beto e Barry: "Le prestazioni non sono state sufficienti"... Everton, Moyes 'bacchetta' Beto e Barry: "Le prestazioni non sono state sufficienti"
Pari da urlo tra Tottenham e Manchester United: De Ligt sul gong riprende gli Spurs... Pari da urlo tra Tottenham e Manchester United: De Ligt sul gong riprende gli Spurs
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, si ripensa a Frattesi. David a gennaio può partire: Chelsea e Tottenham alla finestra. Milan, occhio anche a Fullkrug e Sorloth. Napoli, torna l’ipotesi Miretti. E per l’attacco c’è l’idea Alisson Santos
Le più lette
1 Juventus-Torino, le probabili formazioni: Vlahovic diventato intoccabile. Thuram a riposo
2 Juventus, si ripensa a Frattesi. David a gennaio può partire: Chelsea e Tottenham alla finestra. Milan, occhio anche a Fullkrug e Sorloth. Napoli, torna l’ipotesi Miretti. E per l’attacco c’è l’idea Alisson Santos
3 Inter-Lazio, le probabili formazioni: Thuram con Lautaro, torna Calhanoglu
4 Bologna-Napoli, le probabili formazioni: Politano riposa. Italiano se la gioca con Dallinga
5 Parma-Milan, le probabili formazioni: Pulisic dalla panchina con Jashari, torna Tomori
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:05Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 11^ giornata LIVE: torna la ThuLa. C'è Nkunku dal 1' per Allegri
Immagine top news n.1 Juventus, Spalletti punta su Conceicao e Yildiz: "Va sfruttata la loro qualità in avanti"
Immagine top news n.2 Morata, pomeriggio da incubo: sbaglia 3 gol, becca un giallo e chiede il cambio a Fabregas
Immagine top news n.3 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: il Como aggancia Juve e Bologna. Trema l'Hellas Verona
Immagine top news n.4 Morata sbaglia tutto, il Cagliari fa il suo gioco e il Como ne risente: finisce 0-0 al Sinigaglia
Immagine top news n.5 Napoli su Brooke Norton-Cuffy: vale almeno 15 milioni, il Genoa lo ha pagato 2
Immagine top news n.6 Como, nel mirino c'è il figlio d'arte Nicolò Tresoldi: vale tra i 15 e i 20 milioni di euro
Immagine top news n.7 E' "guerra" per il controllo della Juventus ma Elkann è lapidario: "Non si vende"
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Il nuovo straordinario talento dell'Udinese è ambito da tutte le big d'Europa Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Il centravanti che fa impazzire la Ligue 1 è un uomo mercato anche in Italia
Immagine news podcast n.2 Sogliano ha preso Giovane a parametro zero. Ora sarà asta tra big di A ed Europa
Immagine news podcast n.3 Come giocherà il Genoa di De Rossi? Tutto sul rilancio di Valentin Carboni
Immagine news podcast n.4 Dusan Vlahovic può davvero rinnovare con la Juventus?
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Paolo De Paola: "Se esce dalla Champions, la Juve ha più chance per lo Scudetto"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Bonanni: "Per Conte sarà complicata a Bologna. Vincere per evitare una mini crisi"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Massimo Orlando: "Juventus, col Torino sarà dura. Fiorentina, giocatori impauriti"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Como, Valle: "Non so come stia Morata. Non ha fatto gol, ma lo appoggeremo sempre"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Roma, Marino difende il mercato: "Da Massara scelte logiche e sostenibili, niente follie"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Kean salta Genoa-Fiorentina per infortunio. I primi convocati di Vanoli
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Cagliari, Gaetano: "Sono tornato a divertirmi con Pisacane. Volevo stare più in campo"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Atalanta, Juric recupera Brescianini e Scalvini per il match con il Sassuolo: i convocati
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Como, Fabregas: "Morata deve fare gol, ma arriverà. E non sono preoccupato"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Empoli, Dionisi: "Vittoria che ci dà morale. Bene sia in undici che in dieci"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Serie B, 12ª giornata - Dopo i primi 45', la Juve Stabia si porta avanti sul Palermo
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Catanzaro, Aquilani: "Blandi e superficiali. Fosse durata due ore, non avremmo vinto comunque"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Frosinone-Modena 2-2, le Pagelle: sugli scudi Koutsoupias e Zampano. Sotto tono Zilli e Gliozzi
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Pescara-Monza, i convocati di Vivarini: diverse assenze, ma ci sono Olivieri e Meazzi
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Mantova-Padova 1-0, le pagelle: Ruocco d'oro, male l'attacco biancoscudato
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C, 13ª giornata - Fischnaller salva il Trapani, sorride anche il Cittadella. Atalanta U23 ko
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, 13ª giornata - Dopo i primi 45', Trapani sotto di un gol. Nel Girone A bene il Cittadella
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C 2025/2026, il punto sulle panchine: il Foggia si prepara all'esordio di Barilari
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Rimini, Di Matteo: "D'Alesio non si tocca, cercheremo un attaccante. Ciccone nuovo Ds"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Union Brescia, Diana: "Vedo l'Alcione tra le prime, novembre mese pieno di impegni"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Cavese, Prosperi: "Dobbiamo lavorare ogni giorno come se fosse una finale"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Roma-Udinese, Gasperini cerca risposte dopo i troppi passi falsi in casa
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Bologna-Napoli: Conte vuole difendere la vetta, ma al Dall'Ara non sarà semplice
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Parma-Milan, Allegri va a caccia del (momentaneo) primo posto
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Inter Women, Piovani: "Ottimo primo tempo, poi un calo. Serve ripartire con qualità, testa e cuore"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Juventus Women, Canzi: "Sconfitta col Milan immeritata. Purtroppo l'avvio di stagione è così"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, 5ª giornata - Il Milan batte la Juventus e porta a casa i tre punti
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Serie A Women, 5ª giornata - Inter sprecona, è pari con il Sassuolo. In campo Milan-Juve
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Como Women, Sottili: "Con la Ternana in uno dei campi più stretti della A. Servirà intensità"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Fiorentina Femminile, Arce: "La vittoria sulla Roma è dimostrazione di quanto stiamo crescendo"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.163 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Giovanni Galeone, il "Profeta" di un calcio che non c'è più Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Campionato decisamente intrigante, c’è una vera favorita?