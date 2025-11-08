Premier League, l'Everton torna a sorridere. Il West Ham batte il Burnley e lo aggancia
Al Burnley non basta la rete di Cullen al 97’ per evitare il ko con il West Ham e l’aggancio in classifica dalla formazione londinese, che vince 3-2. Torna al successo dopo tre turni senza i tre punti l’Everton, che supera 2-0 il Fulham e aggancia momentaneamente la coppia Aston Villa-Brighton al decimo posto in graduatoria. Ecco i risultati di Premier League del pomeriggio.
PROGRAMMA 11^ GIORNATA
Sabato 8 novembre
Tottenham-Manchester United 2-2
Everton-Fulham 2-0
West Ham-Burnley 3-2
Sunderland-Arsenal 18.30
Chelsea-Wolverhampton 21
Domenica 9 novembre
Aston Villa-Bournemouth
Brentford-Newcastle
Crystal Palace-Brighton
Nottingham Forest-Leeds
Manchester City-Liverpool
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 25
2. Manchester City 19
3. Tottenham 18*
4. Liverpool 18
5. Sunderland 18
6. Bournemouth 18
7. Manchester United 18*
8. Chelsea 17
9. Crystal Palace 16
10. Brighton 15
11. Aston Villa 15
12. Everton 15*
13. Brentford 13
14. Newcastle 12
15. Fulham 11*
16. Leeds 11
17. Burnley 10*
18. West Ham 10*
19. Nottingham Forest 6
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più