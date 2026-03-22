Vicario si opera lunedì, ma intanto Tudor lo schiera titolare: le formazioni della Premier
Sorpresa nella formazione del Tottenham di Igor Tudor: nonostante per Guglielmo Vicario sia prevista un'operazione per un'ernia, l'estremo difensore italiano figura come titolare nella sfida degli Spurs contro il Nottingham Forest.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Tottenham-Nottingham Forest
Tottenham: Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Gray, Sarr, Spence; Tel, Richarlison; Solanke.
A disposizione: Kinsky, Dragusin, Palhinha, Simons, Udogie, Bergvall, Gallagher, Souza, Kolo Muani. Allenatore: Igor Tudor.
Nottingham Forest:: Sels, Ola Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus.
A disposizione: Moratot, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Ortega, Bakwa. Allenatore: Vitor Pereira.
Le formazioni ufficiali di Aston Villa-West Ham
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Barkley, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Pau, Sancho, Onana, Rogers
A disposizione: Bizot, Mings, Tielemans, Buendía, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey. Allenatore: Unai Emery.
West Ham: Hermansen, Disasi, Castellanos, Diouf, Mavropanos, Fernandes, Pablo, Bowen, Todibo, Soucek, Wan-Bissaka
A disposizione: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante. Allenatore: Nuno Espirito Santo.
Premier League, il programma completo
Venerdì 20 marzo
Bournemouth-Manchester United 2-2
Sabato 21 marzo
Brighton-Liverpool 2-1
Fulham-Burnley 3-1
Everton-Chelsea 3-0
Leeds-Brentford 0-0
Domenica 22 marzo
Newcastle-Sunderland ore 13
Aston Villa-West Ham ore 15.15
Tottenham-Nottingham Forest ore 15.15
La classifica di Premier League
1. Arsenal 70 (31 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City 61 (30)
3. Manchester Utd 55 (31)
4. Aston Villa 51 (30)
5. Liverpool 49 (31)
6. Chelsea 48 (31)
7. Brentford 46 (31)
8. Everton 46 (31)
9. Fulham 44 (31)
10. Brighton 43 (31)
11. Newcastle 42 (30)
12. Bournemouth 42 (31)
13. Sunderland 40 (30)
14. Crystal Palace 39 (30)
15. Leeds 33 (31)
16. Tottenham 30 (30)
17. West Ham 29 (30)
18. Nottingham Forest 28 (29)
19. Burnley 20 (31)
20. Wolverhampton 16 (30)