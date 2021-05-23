Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 23 maggio

di Giacomo Iacobellis

Ligue 1 (FRA)
21:00 Angers - Lilla
21:00 Brest - PSG
21:00 Lens - Monaco
21:00 Lione - Nizza
21:00 Metz - Marsiglia
21:00 Nantes - Montpellier
21:00 Reims - Bordeaux
21:00 Rennes - Nimes
21:00 St. Etienne - Dijon
21:00 Strasburgo - Lorient

Premier League (ING)
17:00 Arsenal - Brighton
17:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
17:00 Fulham - Newcastle
17:00 Leeds - West Brom
17:00 Leicester - Tottenham
17:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
17:00 Manchester City - Everton
17:00 Sheffield Utd - Burnley
17:00 West Ham - Southampton
17:00 Wolves - Manchester Utd

Serie A (ITA)
15:00 Inter - Udinese
20:45 Atalanta - Milan
20:45 Bologna - Juventus
20:45 Napoli - Verona
20:45 Sassuolo - Lazio
20:45 Spezia - Roma
20:45 Torino - Benevento

Serie B - PlayOff (ITA)
21:15 Cittadella - Venezia

LaLiga (SPA)
18:30 Granada - Getafe
21:00 Siviglia - Alaves

