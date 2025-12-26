Dorgu, 1° gol e Newcastle ko: Chelsea agganciato, lo United è in zona Europa League
Il Manchester United resiste e conquista una preziosa vittoria in Premier League ai danni del Newcastle: nel big match della 18esima giornata di campionato inglese, nonché nell'unica gara prevista per il Boxing Day, i Red Devils hanno abbattuto i Magpies con una rete da stropicciarsi gli occhi di Patrick Dorgu.
L'ex Lecce si è coordinato in maniera impeccabile su una palla a campanile, impattandola prodigiosamente con un mancino di prima intenzione dritto in porta per l'1-0 vincente e finale. Lo United così sale al quinto posto in classifica, a pari punti (29) con il Chelsea, dunque in piena zona Europa League.
Il risultato
Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
24' Dorgu (M)
PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA
Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)
Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)
West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)
Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)
Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Manchester United 29*
6. Liverpool 29
7. Sunderland 27
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Brighton 24
10. Everton 24
11. Newcastle 23*
12. Brentford 23
13. Fulham 23
14. Tottenham 22
15. Bournemouth 22
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham Forest 18
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una gara in più
MARCATORI
19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)
7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)
6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)
ASSIST
7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)
5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)
4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)
3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)
