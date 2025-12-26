Dorgu, 1° gol e Newcastle ko: Chelsea agganciato, lo United è in zona Europa League

Il Manchester United resiste e conquista una preziosa vittoria in Premier League ai danni del Newcastle: nel big match della 18esima giornata di campionato inglese, nonché nell'unica gara prevista per il Boxing Day, i Red Devils hanno abbattuto i Magpies con una rete da stropicciarsi gli occhi di Patrick Dorgu.

L'ex Lecce si è coordinato in maniera impeccabile su una palla a campanile, impattandola prodigiosamente con un mancino di prima intenzione dritto in porta per l'1-0 vincente e finale. Lo United così sale al quinto posto in classifica, a pari punti (29) con il Chelsea, dunque in piena zona Europa League.

Il risultato

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0

24' Dorgu (M)

PREMIER LEAGUE - 18ª GIORNATA

Manchester United - Newcastle 1-0

Nottingham Forest - Manchester City (27 dicembre, ore 13.30)

Arsenal - Brighton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Brentford - Bournemouth (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Burnley - Everton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Liverpool - Wolverhampton (27 dicembre, ore 16)

West Ham - Fulham (27 dicembre, ore 16)

Chelsea - Aston Villa (27 dicembre, ore 18.30)

Sunderland - Leeds (28 dicembre, ore 15)

Crystal Palace - Tottenham (28 dicembre, ore 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Arsenal 39

2. Manchester City 37

3. Aston Villa 36

4. Chelsea 29

5. Manchester United 29*

6. Liverpool 29

7. Sunderland 27

8. Crystal Palace 26

9. Brighton 24

10. Everton 24

11. Newcastle 23*

12. Brentford 23

13. Fulham 23

14. Tottenham 22

15. Bournemouth 22

16. Leeds 19

17. Nottingham Forest 18

18. West Ham 13

19. Burnley 11

20. Wolverhampton 2

*una gara in più

MARCATORI

19 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

11 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

8 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth) e Ekitike (Liverpool)

7 reti: Rogers (Aston Villa), Welbeck (Brighton), Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Foden (Manchester City), Woltemade (Newcastle), Richarlison (Tottenham)

6 reti: Mbeumo (Manchester United)

ASSIST

7 assist: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

6 assist: Cherki (Manchester City)

5 assist: Kudus: (Tottenham)

4 assist: Minteh (Brighton), Hartman (Burnley), Grealish (Everton), Chukwueze (Fulham), Doku e Haaland (Manchester City), Xhaka (Sunderland)

3 assist: Rice, Trossard e Merino (Arsenal), Digne, Kamara e Rogers (Aston Villa), Wieffer (Brighton) Semenyo e Senesi (Bournemouth), Henderson (Brentford), James, Joao Pedro e Neto (Chelsea), Wilson (Fulham), Gakpo e Salah (Liverpool), Nunes e O'Reilly (Manchester City), Le Fee (Sunderland), Diouf (West Ham)