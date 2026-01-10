Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
FA Cup, abbuffata City: 10-1 all'Exeter, segna subito Semenyo e Reijnders. Il tabellone

Daniele Najjar
Oggi alle 18:08Calcio estero
Prosegue il terzo turno della FA Cup inglese. Il Manchester City esagera: 10-1 all'Exeter City. A segno 7 giocatori diversi con tante seconde linee e giovani lanciati. Nello specifico: Alleyne al 12', Rodri al 24', doppietta di Rico Lewis al 49' ed al 91', Semenyo al 54', Reijnders al 71', O'Reilly al 79' e McAidoo all'86'. Spazio anche a due autoreti, di Doyle-Hayes al 42' e di FitzWater al 2' di recupero della prima frazione.

Il Newcastle ha pareggiato 2-2 contro il Brentford nei tempi regolamentari e la gara è ancora in corso. Vittoria per il Fulham (3-1) contro il Middlesbrough. Il Brentford dell'ex Fiorentina Kayode supera 2-0 lo Sheffield Wednesday. Vanno avanti Stoke City (1-0 al Coventry), Southampton (3-2 al Doncaster Rovers), Ipswich Town (2-1 al Blackpool) ed il Burnley (5-1 al Milwall).

Il quadro completo del terzo turno di FA Cup.
Risultati di venerdì 9 gennaio:
MK Dons - Oxford United 1-1 (3-4 d.c.r.)
Preston North End - Wigan Athletic 0-1
Wrexham - Nottingham Forest 3-3 (4-3 d.r.c.)
Port Vale - Fleetwood Town 1-0
Sabato 10 gennaio:
Macclesfield - Crystal Palace 2-1
Everton - Sunderland 1-1 (1-4 d.c.r.)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Shrewsbury Town 6-1
Cheltenham Town - Leicester City 0-2
Doncaster Rovers - Southampton 2-3
Stoke City - Coventry City 1-0
Sheffield Wednesday - Brentford 0-2
Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 - Ai supplementari
Fulham - Middlesbrough 3-1
Ipswich Town - Blackpool 2-0
Manchester City - Exeter City 10-1
Burnley - Millwall 5-1
Boreham Wood - Burton Albion 0-5

Da disputare
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa
Charlton Athletic - Chelsea
West Ham United - Queens Park Rangers
Liverpool - Barnsley
Norwich City - Walsall
Portsmouth - Arsenal
Derby County - Leeds United
Swansea City - West Bromwich Albion
Salford City - Swindon Town
Grimsby Town - Weston
Hull City - Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United - Birmingham City
Bristol City - Watford
Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United - Mansfield Town

