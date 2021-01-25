Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
focus

Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Ozil saluta l'Arsenal e va al Fenerbahce

FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Ozil saluta l'Arsenal e va al Fenerbahce
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:50Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

ARSENAL all. Mikel Arteta
ACQUISTI: Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlino)
CESSIONI: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), William Saliba (Nizza), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Matt Macey (Hibernian), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (svincolato), Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce).

- - -

ASTON VILLA all. Dean Smith
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Spalato), Jack Clarke (Chesterfield), Tyreik Wright (Walsall), Dominic Revan (Weymouth), Callum Rowe (Hereford United), Conor Hourihane (Swansea)

- - -

BRIGHTON all. Graham Potter
ACQUISTI: Percy Tau (Anderlecht, fp)
CESSIONI: JJayson Molumby (Preston), Viktor Gyorkeres (Coventry), Warren O'Hara (MK Dons), Bernardo (Salisburgo)

- - -

BURNLEY all. Sean Dyche
ACQUISTI: Benn Ward (Hastings)
CESSIONI: - Bobby Thomas (Barrow)

- - -

CHELSEA all. Frank Lampard
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Charlie Brown (MK Dons), Lucas Piazon (Sp. Braga), Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

- - -

CRYSTAL PALACE all. Roy Hodgson
ACQUISTI: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz)
CESSIONI: Rob Street (Torquaty), Max Meyer (svincolato)

- - -

EVERTON all. Carlo Ancelotti
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury), Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn), Ellis Simms (Blackpool)

- - -

FULHAM all. Scott Parker
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest)
- - -

LEEDS all. Marcelo Bielsa
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jordan Stevens (Bradford), Ryan Edmondson (Northampton), Robbie Gotts (Salford)

- - -

LEICESTER all. Brendan Rodgers
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe), Matty James (Coventry), Daniel Iversen (Preston), Josh Knight (Wycombe), Filip Benkovic (Leuven, p), Islam Slimani (Lione).

- - -

LIVERPOOL all. Jurgen Klopp
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Liam Millar (Charlton), Adam Lewis (Plymouth)

- - -

MANCHESTER CITY all. Pep Guardiola
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln)

- - -

MANCHESTER UNITED all. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
ACQUISTI: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
CESSIONI: Max Haygarth (Brentford), Ethan Laird (MK Dons), Luca Ercolani (Carpi), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), D'Shon Bernard (Salford)

- - -

NEWCASTLE all. Steve Bruce
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)

- - -

SHEFFIELD UNITED all. Chris Wilder
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: George Broadbent (Beerschot)

- - -

SOUTHAMPTON all. Ralph Hasenthuttl
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham), Callum Slattery (Gillingham)

- - -

TOTTENHAM all. José Mourinho
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jubril Okedina (Cambridge), Jack Clarke (Stoke City, p), Harvey White (Portsmouth), Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol), Brandon Austin (Orlando City)

- - -

WEST BROMWICH ALBION all. Sam Allardyce
ACQUISTI: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Andy Lonergan (svincolato)
CESSIONI: - Owen Windsor (Newport), Charlie Austin (QPR), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy), Kenneth Zohore (Millwall), Rekeem Harper (Birmingham)
- - -

WEST HAM all. David Moyes
ACQUISTI: Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)
CESSIONI: Robert Snodgrass (WBA), Sebastien Haller (Ajax), Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)
- - -

WOLVERHAMPTON all. Nuno Espirito Santo
ACQUISTI: Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, fp)
CESSIONI: Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao), Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers), Niall Ennis (Plymouth)

