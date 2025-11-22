Guardiola, niente da fare: il Newcastle di Tonali piega il City 2-1, Thiaw insuperabile
Né Haaland o altre grandi stelle, il big match della dodicesima giornata di Premier League tra Newcastle e Manchester City lo decide un eroe "comune" come Harvey Barnes. Una doppietta poderosa dell'esterno offensivo dei Magpies ha deciso la gara del St'James Park, nonostante la rete del momentaneo pari siglata da Ruben Dias nella ripresa.
Il Newcastle batte il City 2-1, si interrompe a quattro partite di fila il filotto di successi degli sky blues. Con questo risultato la banda di Guardiola resta immobile al terzo posto del campionato, confermando il sorpasso del Chelsea di Maresca secondo a +1. Colpaccio di Tonali e Thiaw (ex Milan eletto come uno dei più positivi in campo e proprio nello scontro diretto con il temibile Haaland), che si portano al tredicesimo posto con 15 punti.
Il risultato
Newcastle - Manchester City 2-1
63' Barnes (N), 68' Ruben Dias (M), 70' Barnes (N)
Le formazioni ufficiali
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Nico, Foden; Cherki, Haaland, Doku.
IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 12^ GIORNATA
Sabato 22 novembre
Burnley - Chelsea 0-2
Bournemouth - West Ham 2-2
Brighton - Brentford 2-1
Fulham - Sunderland 1-0
Liverpool - Nottingham Forest 0-3
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 0-2
Newcastle - Manchester City 2-1
Domenica 23 novembre
Leeds - Aston Villa (15.00)
Arsenal - Tottenham (17.30)
Lunedì 24 novembre
Manchester United - Everton (21.00)
CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 26*
2. Chelsea 23
3. Manchester City 22
4. Crystal Palace 20
5. Sunderland 19
6. Bournemouth 19
7. Brighton 19
8. Tottenham 18*
9. Aston Villa 18*
10. Manchester United 18*
11. Liverpool 18
12. Brentford 16
13. Everton 15*
14. Newcastle 15
15. Fulham 14
16. Nottingham Forest 12
17. Leeds 11*
18. West Ham 11
19. Burnley 10
20. Wolverhampton 2
* una partita in meno