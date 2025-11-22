Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Guardiola, niente da fare: il Newcastle di Tonali piega il City 2-1, Thiaw insuperabile

Guardiola, niente da fare: il Newcastle di Tonali piega il City 2-1, Thiaw insuperabileTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Yvonne Alessandro
Oggi alle 20:30Calcio estero
Yvonne Alessandro

Né Haaland o altre grandi stelle, il big match della dodicesima giornata di Premier League tra Newcastle e Manchester City lo decide un eroe "comune" come Harvey Barnes. Una doppietta poderosa dell'esterno offensivo dei Magpies ha deciso la gara del St'James Park, nonostante la rete del momentaneo pari siglata da Ruben Dias nella ripresa.

Il Newcastle batte il City 2-1, si interrompe a quattro partite di fila il filotto di successi degli sky blues. Con questo risultato la banda di Guardiola resta immobile al terzo posto del campionato, confermando il sorpasso del Chelsea di Maresca secondo a +1. Colpaccio di Tonali e Thiaw (ex Milan eletto come uno dei più positivi in campo e proprio nello scontro diretto con il temibile Haaland), che si portano al tredicesimo posto con 15 punti.

Il risultato
Newcastle - Manchester City 2-1
63' Barnes (N), 68' Ruben Dias (M), 70' Barnes (N)

Le formazioni ufficiali
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Nico, Foden; Cherki, Haaland, Doku.

IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 12^ GIORNATA
Sabato 22 novembre
Burnley - Chelsea 0-2
Bournemouth - West Ham 2-2
Brighton - Brentford 2-1
Fulham - Sunderland 1-0
Liverpool - Nottingham Forest 0-3
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 0-2
Newcastle - Manchester City 2-1

Domenica 23 novembre
Leeds - Aston Villa (15.00)
Arsenal - Tottenham (17.30)

Lunedì 24 novembre
Manchester United - Everton (21.00)

CLASSIFICA
1. Arsenal 26*
2. Chelsea 23
3. Manchester City 22
4. Crystal Palace 20
5. Sunderland 19
6. Bournemouth 19
7. Brighton 19
8. Tottenham 18*
9. Aston Villa 18*
10. Manchester United 18*
11. Liverpool 18
12. Brentford 16
13. Everton 15*
14. Newcastle 15
15. Fulham 14
16. Nottingham Forest 12
17. Leeds 11*
18. West Ham 11
19. Burnley 10
20. Wolverhampton 2

* una partita in meno

Articoli correlati
Newcastle-Manchester City, le formazioni ufficiali: Thiaw al difficile esame Haaland... Newcastle-Manchester City, le formazioni ufficiali: Thiaw al difficile esame Haaland
Premier League, 12^ giornata: Slot a caccia della svolta, spicca Newcastle-Man City... Premier League, 12^ giornata: Slot a caccia della svolta, spicca Newcastle-Man City
Bournemouth, Semenyo via a gennaio, Iraola: "È un nostro giocatore e continuerà a... Bournemouth, Semenyo via a gennaio, Iraola: "È un nostro giocatore e continuerà a esserlo"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Dalle lacrime all'incubo finito: Pogba torna a giocare 811 giorni dopo la squalifica... Dalle lacrime all'incubo finito: Pogba torna a giocare 811 giorni dopo la squalifica
Che tonfo del Monaco: perde (ancora) 4-1 col Rennes, amaro il grande ritorno di Pogba... Che tonfo del Monaco: perde (ancora) 4-1 col Rennes, amaro il grande ritorno di Pogba
Niang illude, ma questo Galatasaray non si batte: Icardi apre la rimonta e si tiene... Niang illude, ma questo Galatasaray non si batte: Icardi apre la rimonta e si tiene il 1° posto
Atalanta, visto l'Eintracht? Si salva dalla rimonta epocale del Colonia, a -2 dal... Atalanta, visto l'Eintracht? Si salva dalla rimonta epocale del Colonia, a -2 dal terzo posto
Guardiola, niente da fare: il Newcastle di Tonali piega il City 2-1, Thiaw insuperabile... Guardiola, niente da fare: il Newcastle di Tonali piega il City 2-1, Thiaw insuperabile
Kvara e Fabian Ruiz riposano, Safonov non gioca mai: PSG-Le Havre, le formazioni... Kvara e Fabian Ruiz riposano, Safonov non gioca mai: PSG-Le Havre, le formazioni ufficiali
Liverpool da mani nei capelli, Slot sincero: "Quanto è brutto il 3-0 col Forest.... Liverpool da mani nei capelli, Slot sincero: "Quanto è brutto il 3-0 col Forest. Pessimo..."
Barcellona in trionfo, Flick coccola Lewandowski: "Negli ultimi 10 anni il miglior... Barcellona in trionfo, Flick coccola Lewandowski: "Negli ultimi 10 anni il miglior numero 9"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, c’è anche l’idea Brozovic. Kessié un’altra opportunità. Hojbjerg o Hjulmand per l’estate. Occhi su Mendoza dell’Elche. La Roma forte su Zirkzee. Fiorentina, tutti i nomi per la difesa
Le più lette
1 Fiorentina-Juventus, le probabili formazioni: dubbi per Spalletti, chance per Openda
2 Torino-Como, le probabili formazioni: quanti forfait Baroni. Addai si candida per un posto
3 Inter-Milan, le probabili formazioni: torna la coppia Lautaro-Thuram, Allegri con Pulisic
4 Napoli-Atalanta, le probabili formazioni: Conte torna a tre, Palladino con Lookman
5 Juventus, c’è anche l’idea Brozovic. Kessié un’altra opportunità. Hojbjerg o Hjulmand per l’estate. Occhi su Mendoza dell’Elche. La Roma forte su Zirkzee. Fiorentina, tutti i nomi per la difesa
Ora in radio
Repliche 13:05Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Napoli, Manna: "Dimissioni Conte? Situazioni strumentalizzate, siamo tranquilli"
Immagine top news n.1 Serie A, 12^ giornata LIVE: Conte col 3-4-3, Palladino col falso nueve
Immagine top news n.2 Fiorentina-Juventus 1-1, le pagelle: peggior gara in stagione di Yildiz. Che gol di Mandragora
Immagine top news n.3 La fotografia del momento di Fiorentina e Juventus: si è pensato a non perdere più che a vincere
Immagine top news n.4 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: la Juve resta sesta. La Fiorentina aggancia il Verona
Immagine top news n.5 Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: Bologna primo e senza vertigini. Il Genoa rosicchia un punto
Immagine top news n.6 Il bomber a sorpresa lancia il Bologna in vetta: c'è gioia anche per Bernardeschi, 3-0 a Udine
Immagine top news n.7 Il Cagliari non sa più vincere, De Rossi mister X: il Genoa strappa un rocambolesco 3-3
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Guendouzi e il possibile addio alla Lazio a gennaio: tutti i retroscena Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Così Antonio Conte ha già ricompattato il gruppo Napoli dopo le sfuriate
Immagine news podcast n.2 Perché all'Italia è andata molto bene al sorteggio dei playoff Mondiali
Immagine news podcast n.3 Tutto sulle 4 possibili avversarie in semifinale ai playoff Mondiali dell'Italia
Immagine news podcast n.4 Le date cerchiate in rosso da Gattuso per rivedere la Nazionale prima del 23 marzo
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Avv. Afeltra: "Caso plusvalenze Napoli, rinvio atto dovuto"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Inter-Milan, un derby da Scudetto? Il commento degli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 De Paola: "A Gravina dico: dimettiti. Milan, se Allegri si inceppa nel derby..."
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Assist di McTominay, Neres si regala la doppietta: il Napoli raddoppia contro l'Atalanta
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Parma, Cuesta: "E' il momento di consolidare in campo quello che vediamo sempre"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Fiorentina, Mandragora: "Contento per prestazione e reazione, ne usciremo da squadra"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Fiorentina, Parisi: "Oggi abbiamo dato i tutto. Con questa energia risaliremo presto la china"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Fiorentina, Vanoli: "Dobbiamo essere provinciali e saper stare nella sofferenza. Kean? Campione"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Juventus, Kalulu: "Abbiamo commesso troppi errori, va alzato il livello individuale"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Bari-Frosinone, primo tempo pirotecnico al San Nicola: 2-3 dopo 45 minuti di emozioni
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Padova-Venezia 0-2, le pagelle: Busio protagonista, Bortolussi si batte, Gomez riparte
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Serie B, colpo esterno del Venezia a Padova: decidono Busio e Yeboah
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Reggiana, Dionigi: "E' un vero peccato, abbiamo avuto quattro palle gol clamorose"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Serie B, le formazioni ufficiali di Bari-Frosinone: Gytkjaer sfida Kone
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Carrarese, Calabro: "Non siamo stati incisivi, c'erano i presupposti per passare in vantaggio"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Cavese, Prosperi: "Atalanta U23 di qualità impressionante, finirà nelle prime posizioni"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, i risultati delle 19:30: tanti pareggi, vincono Pianese e Picerno
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Giugliano, società furiosa: "Arbitraggio disastroso, ecco l'elenco dei torti contro il Casarano"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Ternana, sfida da dentro o fuori per Liverani contro la Juventus NG. Pettinari verso il forfait
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, i parziali delle 17:30: vince la Pianese, in parità la sfida tra Ravenna e Gubbio
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Serie C, 15ª giornata: bene il Lumezzane. Nel Girone C ok il Trapani. Casarano superstar
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Inter-Milan, il derby che può valere la vetta infiamma San Siro
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Lazio-Lecce: Sarri cerca continuità, ma occhio ai salentini in trasferta
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Cremonese-Roma, allo Zini arriva la capolista
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Come Women, Sottili: "Bel momento, ma attenzione: con la Roma vietato abbassare la guardia"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Serie A Women, 7ª giornata: Ternana e Parma non vanno oltre il pari a reti bianche
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Serie A Women, 7ª giornata: il Napoli Women ora 2° in classifica. Genoa battuto in rimonta
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Serie A Women, il programma della 7ª: tanti scontri diretti in programma. Spicca Juve-Fiorentina
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 C'è Beccari della Juventus nell'undici ideale dell'ultima giornata di Women's Champions League
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Roma Women, intervento al menisco mediale per Emilie Haavi. Il report medico
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Totò Schillaci, il campione e l'uomo raccontato dalla figlia Jessica Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 I quattro schiaffi con la Norvegia potrebbero essere un grande vantaggio…