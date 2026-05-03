Il Tottenham di De Zerbi vuole il sorpasso salvezza: il programma in Premier League

Giornate decisive in Premier League, ad ogni livello. In attesa della risposta del Manchester City alla vittoria dell'Arsenal sul Fulham - la squadra di Guardiola scenderà in campo domani - oggi tocca al Tottenham di Roberto De Zerbi. Un compito arduo in trasferta contro l'Aston Villa, ma anche l'occasione di superare il West Ham al quart'ultimo posto in classifica. Spicca poi la sfida fra Manchester United e Liverpool. Ecco il programma completo in Premier League.

Il programma completo

Leeds-Burnley 3-1

Brentford - West Ham 3-0

Newcastle - Brighton 3-1

Wolves - Sunderland 1-1

Arsenal - Fulham 3-0

Domenica 3 maggio:

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace

Manchester United - Liverpool

Aston Villa - Tottenham

Lunedì 4 maggio:

Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

Everton - Manchester City

Questa la classifica di Premier League

Arsenal 76 punti (35 partite giocate)

Manchester City 70 (33)

Manchester Utd 61 (34)

Liverpool 58 (34)

Aston Villa 58 (34)

Brentford 51 (35)

Brighton 50 (35)

Bournemouth 49 (34)

Chelsea 48 (34)

Fulham 48 (35)

Everton 47 (34)

Sunderland 47 (35)

Newcastle 45 (35)

Crystal Palace 43 (33)

Leeds 43 (35)

Nottingham 39 (34)

West Ham 36 (35)

Tottenham 34 (34)

Burnley 20 (35)

Wolves 18 (35)