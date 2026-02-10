Okafor beffa il Chelsea, Thiaw e il Newcastle affossano il Tottenham: Premier, i risultati
La ventiseiesima giornata di Premier League si è aperta con tre partite, dieci gol e tantissime emozioni in questo martedì sera. A Stamford Bridge il Chelsea si fa rimontare due gol di vantaggio dal Leeds, l'ultimo a beffare i Blues e a costringerlo al pari è l'ex Milan Okafor: finisce 2-2.
Da un ex Milan a un altro, nel successo del Newcastle sul campo del Tottenham c'è la firma anche di Thiaw, autore della rete che apre le danze nel 2-1 finale per i Magpies. Corsaro anche il Bournemouth, che si gode il gioiellino Rayan, ancora in gol nel 2-1 di Liverpool.
Chelsea-Leeds 2-2 - 24' Joao Pedro (C); 58' Palmer (C); 67' Nmecha (L); 73' Okafor (L)
Everton-Bournemouth 1-2 - 45' Ndiaye (E); 61' Rayan (B); 64' Adli (B)
Tottenham-Newcastle 1-2 - 45'+5' Thiaw (N); 64' Gray (T); 68' Ramsey (N)
Questo il programma della 26^ giornata di Premier League
Martedì 10 febbraio
Chelsea-Leeds United 2-2
Everton-Bournemouth 1-2
Tottenham-Newcastle 1-2
West Ham-Manchester United (ore 21.15)
Mercoledì 11 febbraio
Aston Villa-Brighton
Crystal Palace-Burnley
Manchester City-Fulham
Nottingham Forest-Wolverhampton
Sunderland-Liverpool
Giovedì 12 febbraio
Brentford-Arsenal
La classifica
1. Arsenal – 56 punti (25 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City – 50 (25)
3. Aston Villa – 47 (25)
4. Manchester United – 44 (25)
5. Chelsea – 44 (26)
6. Liverpool – 39 (25)
7. Brentford – 39 (25)
8. Everton – 37 (26)
9. AFC Bournemouth – 37 (26)
10. Sunderland – 36 (25)
11. Newcastle – 36 (26)
12. Fulham – 34 (25)
13. Crystal Palace – 32 (25)
14. Brighton & Hove Albion – 31 (25)
15. Leeds – 30 (26)
16. Tottenham – 29 (26)
17. Nottingham Forest – 26 (25)
18. West Ham – 23 (25)
19. Burnley – 15 (25)
20. Wolverhampton – 8 (25)