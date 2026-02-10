Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Okafor beffa il Chelsea, Thiaw e il Newcastle affossano il Tottenham: Premier, i risultati

Okafor beffa il Chelsea, Thiaw e il Newcastle affossano il Tottenham: Premier, i risultatiTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 22:32Calcio estero
Pierpaolo Matrone

La ventiseiesima giornata di Premier League si è aperta con tre partite, dieci gol e tantissime emozioni in questo martedì sera. A Stamford Bridge il Chelsea si fa rimontare due gol di vantaggio dal Leeds, l'ultimo a beffare i Blues e a costringerlo al pari è l'ex Milan Okafor: finisce 2-2.

Da un ex Milan a un altro, nel successo del Newcastle sul campo del Tottenham c'è la firma anche di Thiaw, autore della rete che apre le danze nel 2-1 finale per i Magpies. Corsaro anche il Bournemouth, che si gode il gioiellino Rayan, ancora in gol nel 2-1 di Liverpool.

Chelsea-Leeds 2-2 - 24' Joao Pedro (C); 58' Palmer (C); 67' Nmecha (L); 73' Okafor (L)
Everton-Bournemouth 1-2 - 45' Ndiaye (E); 61' Rayan (B); 64' Adli (B)
Tottenham-Newcastle 1-2 - 45'+5' Thiaw (N); 64' Gray (T); 68' Ramsey (N)

Questo il programma della 26^ giornata di Premier League

Martedì 10 febbraio
Chelsea-Leeds United 2-2
Everton-Bournemouth 1-2
Tottenham-Newcastle 1-2
West Ham-Manchester United (ore 21.15)

Mercoledì 11 febbraio
Aston Villa-Brighton
Crystal Palace-Burnley
Manchester City-Fulham
Nottingham Forest-Wolverhampton
Sunderland-Liverpool

Giovedì 12 febbraio
Brentford-Arsenal

La classifica
1. Arsenal – 56 punti (25 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City – 50 (25)
3. Aston Villa – 47 (25)
4. Manchester United – 44 (25)
5. Chelsea – 44 (26)
6. Liverpool – 39 (25)
7. Brentford – 39 (25)
8. Everton – 37 (26)
9. AFC Bournemouth – 37 (26)
10. Sunderland – 36 (25)
11. Newcastle – 36 (26)
12. Fulham – 34 (25)
13. Crystal Palace – 32 (25)
14. Brighton & Hove Albion – 31 (25)
15. Leeds – 30 (26)
16. Tottenham – 29 (26)
17. Nottingham Forest – 26 (25)
18. West Ham – 23 (25)
19. Burnley – 15 (25)
20. Wolverhampton – 8 (25)

Articoli correlati
Stasera c'è la Premier, tutte le formazioni ufficiali: Tonali out, Vicario c'è. Chelsea... Stasera c'è la Premier, tutte le formazioni ufficiali: Tonali out, Vicario c'è. Chelsea di qualità
Non si taglia i capelli per oltre un anno: ora il tifoso virale dello United rischia... Non si taglia i capelli per oltre un anno: ora il tifoso virale dello United rischia per Carrick
Premier League, il Palace si risveglia: Brighton ko e primo successo del 2026, con... Premier League, il Palace si risveglia: Brighton ko e primo successo del 2026, con sorpasso
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Araujo: "Convivevo con l'ansia, si è trasformata in depressione. Parlarne mi ha salvato"... Araujo: "Convivevo con l'ansia, si è trasformata in depressione. Parlarne mi ha salvato"
Okafor beffa il Chelsea, Thiaw e il Newcastle affossano il Tottenham: Premier, i... Okafor beffa il Chelsea, Thiaw e il Newcastle affossano il Tottenham: Premier, i risultati
Liverpool, Slot non si nasconde: “Senza Champions la stagione non sarebbe accettabile”... Liverpool, Slot non si nasconde: “Senza Champions la stagione non sarebbe accettabile”
Pogba, il rientro per ora è un flop. Il fratello: "Ci aspettavamo di più, ma non... Pogba, il rientro per ora è un flop. Il fratello: "Ci aspettavamo di più, ma non era più abituato"
Porto-Sporting, volano stracci fuori dal campo: contro-reclamo e accuse in una nota... Porto-Sporting, volano stracci fuori dal campo: contro-reclamo e accuse in una nota ufficiale
Balotelli ci mette due partite a ritrovare il gol a Dubai: prima gioia e vittoria... Balotelli ci mette due partite a ritrovare il gol a Dubai: prima gioia e vittoria con l'Al Ittifaq
Mourinho, il momento è arrivato? E' un nome forte per il dopo-Martinez come ct del... Mourinho, il momento è arrivato? E' un nome forte per il dopo-Martinez come ct del Portogallo
Porto, che tegola per Farioli! Samu si è rotto il crociato: stagione finita e addio... Porto, che tegola per Farioli! Samu si è rotto il crociato: stagione finita e addio Mondiale
Editoriale di Raimondo De Magistris Immagine box laterale di Raimondo De Magistris Kenan Yildiz alla Juventus può diventare il nuovo Del Piero o il nuovo Zidane: tutto ruota attorno a 14 partite. Per Comolli ora un rinnovo più complicato e altrettanto importante
Le più lette
1 Quote vincente Serie A, le quote scudetto aggiornate
2 Duro attacco di Marino a Buongiorno: "I pannolini puoi cambiarli a Vergara, non a gente come lui"
3 Kenan Yildiz alla Juventus può diventare il nuovo Del Piero o il nuovo Zidane: tutto ruota attorno a 14 partite. Per Comolli ora un rinnovo più complicato e altrettanto importante
4 Che affare Boga se il buongiorno si vede dal mattino. Il riscatto per la Juve è low cost
5 Fiorello a sorpresa: "La Lazio verrà acquistata entro Primavera. E so anche da chi"
Ora in radio
Repliche 18:35Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Como, il ds Ludi: "Vogliamo alzare sempre l'asticella. Fabregas valore aggiunto"
Immagine top news n.1 Da 140 a 230 milioni per rifare il Dall'Ara: perché il Comune si è tirato indietro e cosa può succedere
Immagine top news n.2 Chivu sorride in vista di Inter-Juventus: Calhanoglu e Barella sono tornati a lavorare in gruppo
Immagine top news n.3 Tommasi a Open VAR dà ragione a De Rossi: "Inesistente il rigore su Vergara per il Napoli"
Immagine top news n.4 Roma, meno Malen! L'olandese è la medaglia d'oro degli acquisti di gennaio in Serie A
Immagine top news n.5 Fabregas a casa di Conte per la Coppa. Insieme hanno vinto l'FA Cup col Chelsea
Immagine top news n.6 Lotito sul Flaminio: "Progetto Lazio prende spunto dai possibili ampliamenti al Franchi"
Immagine top news n.7 Milan e Pulisic, ancora nessuna nuova sul rinnovo. Ci pensano le big inglesi
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano L'Atalanta ha avuto ragione ancora una volta. Bastava solo aspettare Krstovic Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 C'è un solo motivo per cui McKennie potrebbe dire addio alla Juventus
Immagine news podcast n.2 Il futuro di Modric dipende da Modric. Ma c'è un segnale chiaro per il Milan
Immagine news podcast n.3 Il talento scoperto per 15mila euro. Vergara e la favola Napoli, ora il rinnovo
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il Sassuolo è riuscito ancora una volta a non sbagliare neanche un colpo
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Fontana: “Il Benevento mi convince di più del Catania. Crotone? La garanzia è Longo”
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Inter-Juventus, i giocatori rivitalizzati dalla cura Chivu-Spalletti secondo gli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 L'osservatore Palma: "Lahdo e Bakola i due baby fenomeni di Como e Sassuolo"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Napoli-Como, è 1-1 al 90': i quarti di finale di Coppa Italia si decideranno ai calci di rigore
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Atalanta, giovedì il verdetto su Scamacca e De Ketelaere: domani ultimo giorno di riposo
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Lukaku in campo in Napoli-Como: il belga ritrova Diego Carlos dopo quel Siviglia-Inter
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Fiorentina terzultima, ma Maiellaro pensa positivo: "Fagioli e agli big ci salveranno"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Repice a RBN: "La Juve si giocherà la Champions con Roma e Como. E sarà dura"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Cremonese, Nicola pensa positivo: i rientri di Payero e Sanabria ampliano le scelte
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Padova, Andreoletti: "Non ricordo una parata di Sorrentino. Arriveremo ai 45 punti"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Carrarese, Padovano: "C'era rigore su Rubino, abbiamo fatto 22 tiri ma non è bastato"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Venezia, Stroppa: "Stasera abbiamo sbagliato davvero tanto,"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Catanzaro, Aquilani: "Pescara bella squadra, oggi i nostri meriti sono tanti"
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Padova-Carrarese 1-0, le pagelle: Lasagna mortifero, Abiuso con le polveri bagnate
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Venezia-Modena 0-2, le pagelle: Adorante in ombra, De Luca dominante
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Trento, è fatta per Rigione: entro 48 ora la firma dell'ex Avellino
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, Catania fermato dal Cerignola. Lescano trascina la Salernitana
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Serie C, manita del Benevento in casa del Trapani. Successi per Altamura, Cavese e Sorrento
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Fontana: “Il Benevento mi convince di più del Catania. Crotone? La garanzia è Longo”
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Aramu: "La Ternana è una sfida importante per me, un rilancio. Darò sempre il massimo"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Gubbio, Pannacci: "A novembre mini crisi. Ora in un trend positivo che vogliamo mantenere"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Bologna-Lazio, i biancocelesti in bianco nelle ultime 5 al "Dall'Ara"
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Napoli-Como, lariani corsari solamente in Serie B
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Quote risultato esatto Roma Cagliari
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Paolo Tramezzani, "o famo strano": il tecnico giramondo che sbarca al Como Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Tramezzani: "Ho mentalità internazionale, utile in un contesto come quello del Como Women"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Dal Chelsea al Tottenham, il calcio sempre presente nella vita di Madonna: il motivo
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Dopo Livorno, Tramezzani torna ad allenare in Italia. È il nuovo tecnico del Como Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Cinquecento giorni al Mondiale. Soncin scalda i motori della sua Italia in vista delle qualificazioni
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Roma, Corelli: "Voglio portare questi colori in alto. Italia? Emozione fuori da ogni schema"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.165 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Robert Acquafresca: il Cagliari e quelle sliding doors Napoli-Lazio mai dimenticate Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Un petardo che ci fa tornare agli anni del calcio italiano