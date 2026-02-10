Stasera c'è la Premier, tutte le formazioni ufficiali: Tonali out, Vicario c'è. Chelsea di qualità
Due giorni fa è terminata la venticinquesima giornata, oggi è già tempo del turno numero ventisei. La Premier League torna subito in campo con una giornata infrasettimanale che si apre stasera con tre partite: Chelsea-Leeds, Tottenham-Newcastle ed Everton-Bournemouth. Alle 21:15, poi, toccherà anche al Manchester United. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali delle tre gare.
CHELSEA-LEEDS UNITED
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Enzo, Estevao; Joao Pedro
Leeds (5-3-2): Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Bogle, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Gruev, Nmecha; Bornauw, Aaronson
TOTTENHAM-NEWCASTLE
Tottenham (4-3-3): Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma, Gallagher; Odobert, Solanke, Simons
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Ramsey, Willock; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH
Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; George Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Toth; Christie (c), Adli, Rayan; Evanilson.
Questo il programma della 26^ giornata di Premier League
Martedì 10 febbraio
Chelsea-Leeds United
Everton-Bournemouth
Tottenham-Newcastle
West Ham-Manchester United (ore 21.15)
Mercoledì 11 febbraio
Aston Villa-Brighton
Crystal Palace-Burnley
Manchester City-Fulham
Nottingham Forest-Wolverhampton
Sunderland-Liverpool
Giovedì 12 febbraio
Brentford-Arsenal
La classifica
1. Arsenal – 56 punti (25 partite giocate)
2. Manchester City – 50 (25)
3. Aston Villa – 47 (25)
4. Manchester United – 44 (25)
5. Chelsea – 43 (25)
6. Liverpool – 39 (25)
7. Brentford – 39 (25)
8. Everton – 37 (25)
9. Sunderland – 36 (25)
10. Fulham – 34 (25)
11. AFC Bournemouth – 34 (25)
12. Newcastle – 33 (25)
13. Crystal Palace – 32 (25)
14. Brighton & Hove Albion – 31 (25)
15. Tottenham – 29 (25)
16. Leeds – 29 (25)
17. Nottingham Forest – 26 (25)
18. West Ham – 23 (25)
19. Burnley – 15 (25)
20. Wolverhampton – 8 (25)